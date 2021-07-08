Glass Lewis Recommends Genesco Shareholders Vote For Boardroom Change on Legion Partners' WHITE Proxy Card

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Glass Lewis Recommends Genesco Shareholders Vote For Boardroom Change on Legion Partners' WHITE Proxy Card

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today announced that leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”), has recommended the Company’s shareholders vote for boardroom change on the WHITE proxy card. In particular, Glass Lewis has endorsed nominees Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel for election to Genesco’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on Legion Partners’ WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

Chris Kiper and Ted White, Legion Partners’ Managing Directors, commented:

“Legion Partners is pleased that Glass Lewis is acknowledging Genesco’s many years of underperformance and recommending the Company’s shareholders vote for sorely-needed boardroom change on the WHITE proxy card. We agree with Glass Lewis’ critique of Genesco’s long-tenured directors, including 20-year director Matthew C. Diamond. We also agree with the manner in which Glass Lewis has critiqued Genesco’s poor corporate governance, underwhelming financial results and weak valuation. By recommending that shareholders vote to elect Ms. Robertson and Mr. Sichel, Glass Lewis is endorsing two proven retail experts with significant experience turning around struggling retailers. We believe shareholders should go a step further to protect their investment by electing all four members of the Legion Partners’ slate.”

In making its recommendation that shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card, Glass Lewis noted Genesco’s concerning governance, while affirming Legion Partners’ case for change: 1

  • “Genesco's defense of its longest serving directors quickly falters under the weight of the Company's dour metrics. With this view in mind, we believethere is ample cause for Genesco to support an incremental degree of board change at this time.
  • “We consider the timing of [the recent new director] appointments and the contemporaneous departures of Mr. Dickens and Ms. Mason seems to suggest the sitting board may have felt pressured to pursue an accelerated and reactive refresh to blunt Legion's case[...] we do not consider the process giving rise to the noted appointments reflects favorably on Genesco.
  • “We note there exists considerable friction in relation to the continued service of Matthew Diamond, whose 20-year tenure more than doubles the next longest serving member of the remaining Genesco board. Despite this objectively lengthy term and related optics surrounding his effective independence, we note the remaining Genesco directors nevertheless tabbed Mr. Diamond to both serve as the board's lead independent director and chair the nominating and governance committee [...] it is both noteworthy and disconcerting that the board saw no glaring issue with vesting critical and notionally independent oversight responsibilities in a two-decade director.
  • “[…]Genesco's relative returns during Mr. Diamond's tenure have been profoundly poor, suggesting that the fundamental preservation and expansion of shareholder value is not a critical input into the deliberative processes giving rise to renominations or key committee appointments. We believe investors should take a very dim view of this framework.
  • “We further note several of the Dissident's more incremental alternatives appear to speak directly to established weaknesses at the Company, including what seems to be subpar expense management and pervasively sluggish and substandard digital/e-commerce execution.”
  • “We believe [Ms. Robertson’s] experience speaks directly to a number of fundamental operational concerns at Genesco… we note Ms. Robertson has, in certain cases (e.g. Myer Department Stores, Stein Mart), been retained to implement challenging turnaround strategies […]”
  • Mr. Sichel would add further retail marketing and incremental e-commerce experience well tailored to Genesco's current deficiencies, and consider his eight-year C-suite tenure at a Fortune 500 company adequately offsets his lack of prior board service. We would further highlight that between its IPO in October 2013 and the start of August 2019, Burlington generated TSR of 608.2%; over the same period, Genesco generated a dividend adjusted loss of -45.4%.”

In its report, Glass Lewis also highlighted Genesco’s serial financial underperformance and weak operational execution by noting:

  • Genesco's performance and returns have been profoundly substandard by almost any benchmark over almost any period.
  • Genesco is a serial underperformer with a fairly weak track record of execution and innovation.
  • In essence, we are concerned Genesco is not simply moving the goalpost, but replacing it entirely.
  • “[...] Genesco has routinely failed to reliably offer investors attractive value over the short-, medium- or long-term, has not realized superior performance in the wake of advertised shifts in strategy or executive composition and has weathered a decidedly dour exogenous event substantially worse than other branded and retail footwear firms […]”
  • “Of note on the revenue side is the fact that Genesco's focus on footwear has failed to drive competitive top-line growth both before and after giving effect to COVID-impacted periods, leaving the Company firmly in the lower third of all peer benchmarks.”
  • “Journey's [e-commerce penetration] remained well off the pace of similarly situated teen retailers. In simple terms, […] a rising e-commerce tide [during COVID] lifted all boats, but nevertheless left Genesco's primary footwear retailing segment substantially below comparable trends.
  • “Genesco's margins have, in fact,deteriorated over the long term, owing, in no small part, to bloated costs and ineffective management.

***

Please visit www.GCOForward.com to view important materials.

If you have any needs or require assistance as you consider how to vote, please contact Legion Partners’ proxy solicitor Kingsdale Advisors at [email protected].

***

About Legion Partners

Legion Partners is a value-oriented investment manager based in Los Angeles, with a satellite office in Sacramento, California. Legion Partners seeks to invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily trading at a discount, utilizing deep fundamental research and long-term shareholder engagement. Legion Partners manages a concentrated portfolio of North American small-cap equities on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional and high-net-worth investors. Learn more at www.LegionPartners.com.

1 Permission to quote Glass Lewis neither sought nor obtained; emphasis added.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005458r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005458/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment