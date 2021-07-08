Tiziana Life Sciences plc - ADS Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2021

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR US ADS HOLDERS ONLY



NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc ( TLSA) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases, today announces that its American Depository Shares (“ADS”), trading under the ticker TLSA, will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2021.

The non-cash dividend, in the form of an in-specie dividend of one Accustem Sciences Limited ADS (representing 2 ordinary shares in Accustem Sciences Limited) per TLSA ADS, is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021.

Shareholders who purchased TLSA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the non-cash dividend.

Holders of TLSA should also refer to the notice published by JP Morgan, the ADR depositary bank which can be found at https://www.adr.com/drprofile/88875G101