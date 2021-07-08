Logo
Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. ( SLBG), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Mr. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.

Mr. Seifert replaces the current Slinger CFO, Paul McKeown, who will move into a new role as Chief Business Integration Officer. This new role will encompass leading the business integration of all planned acquisitions and bringing these new companies into the Slinger business ecosystem. Additionally, McKeown will drive key process improvements integrating acquisitions into Slinger’s reporting structure across banking, SEC reporting and tax. As the business expands globally McKeown will also take the lead on the establishment of an EU based subsidiary supporting Slinger’s global operating efficiencies.

“I am very excited to assume the role of CFO at Slinger to help the Company continue executing on its strategic vision, accelerate global growth and expansion and to ultimately deliver enhanced shareholder value,” said Mr. Seifert. “I look forward to working with the impressive, high caliber Slinger leadership team, and adding value to the Company’s vision to become a connected technology leader.”

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger says, “Jason is a crucial hire for Slinger at a pivotal time for the business. We are managing the rapid global growth of our Slinger Bag Launcher, which from launch last year, has proven itself a game changer in terms of promoting tennis participation and recruiting new players to the game. As we execute our vision to become a connected sports company offering a range of SaaS services it is essential that we now both adapt and refine Slinger’s internal infrastructure and systems to accommodate a significant ramping up of global activity and everything that entails. Jason’s relevant experiences as a finance leader coupled with his pragmatic approach to business, means that he will transition seamlessly into Paul’s previous role as Paul now concentrates on our acquisition strategy.”

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020. It has received widespread acclaim, is now sold in more than 50 countries around the world and is acknowledged as being the hottest new product in tennis. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary Slinger Bag design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes. Players can control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle. It is also impressively affordable.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

ENDS

For Investor Relations inquiries and to sign up to receive the latest Slinger news visit www.slingerbagir.com, or contact [email protected]ingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For U.K, Europe, New Zealand and Russia contact the UK Press Office, Joe Murgatroyd, [email protected], at Brandnation, +44(0)207-940-7294

For Slinger Bag media enquiries in the U.S & Canada contact the U.S. Slinger Bag Press Office, Brigid Margeson, [email protected], 415-939-8779.

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: [email protected]

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive), Slinger® is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

