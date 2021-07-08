Fast Growing Sports Tech Disruptor Slinger Bag Appoints New CFO

BALTIMORE, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. ( SLBG ), the sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports with an initial focus on the global tennis market, via its highly successful Slinger Bag tennis ball launcher, is pleased to announced the appointment of Mr. Jason Seifert as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Seifert joins Slinger with an impressive financial career working in both public and private consumer companies, and brings a high level of strategic and financial capabilities and experience. Seifert spent the majority of his fifteen year career in accounting and finance at Ernst & Young, serving medium to large public companies across a variety of industries, including technology, retail, and manufacturing. In addition to his time at Ernst & Young, he spent several years working at The Finish Line, Inc. where he led SEC reporting and was a part of the executive finance team. Seifert has expertise in implementing strategies, initiatives, and processes that generate operational efficiencies and drive financial performance. His role at Slinger will lean on these extensive experiences to support Slinger’s planned business expansion. Mr. Seifert will join the senior management strategic leadership team and will lead and enhance all financial management aspects of the business.

Mr. Seifert replaces the current Slinger CFO, Paul McKeown, who will move into a new role as Chief Business Integration Officer. This new role will encompass leading the business integration of all planned acquisitions and bringing these new companies into the Slinger business ecosystem. Additionally, McKeown will drive key process improvements integrating acquisitions into Slinger’s reporting structure across banking, SEC reporting and tax. As the business expands globally McKeown will also take the lead on the establishment of an EU based subsidiary supporting Slinger’s global operating efficiencies.

“I am very excited to assume the role of CFO at Slinger to help the Company continue executing on its strategic vision, accelerate global growth and expansion and to ultimately deliver enhanced shareholder value,” said Mr. Seifert. “I look forward to working with the impressive, high caliber Slinger leadership team, and adding value to the Company’s vision to become a connected technology leader.”

Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger says, “Jason is a crucial hire for Slinger at a pivotal time for the business. We are managing the rapid global growth of our Slinger Bag Launcher, which from launch last year, has proven itself a game changer in terms of promoting tennis participation and recruiting new players to the game. As we execute our vision to become a connected sports company offering a range of SaaS services it is essential that we now both adapt and refine Slinger’s internal infrastructure and systems to accommodate a significant ramping up of global activity and everything that entails. Jason’s relevant experiences as a finance leader coupled with his pragmatic approach to business, means that he will transition seamlessly into Paul’s previous role as Paul now concentrates on our acquisition strategy.”

The Slinger Bag ball launcher has taken the international tennis industry by storm since launching in Spring 2020. It has received widespread acclaim, is now sold in more than 50 countries around the world and is acknowledged as being the hottest new product in tennis. Slinger Bag enables tennis enthusiasts to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, on their driveway or in any other available open space. Slinger is designed to be lightweight, wheeled like a trolley bag and easily transported in the trunk of the smallest saloon or sedan car.

This proprietary Slinger Bag design empowers players to set up and start launching balls within minutes. Players can control both the launch speed and the frequency of the balls using two customizable dials and vary the angle of elevation to suit groundstrokes, lobs or even, in the Ball Boy mode, to practice serves. Slinger Bag is lightweight at 15kg/33 lbs. and multi-functional, holding racquets and other gear, 72 tennis balls, and has pockets for storing wallets, keys, towel and a water bottle. It is also impressively affordable.

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all ball sport categories. With the vision to become a leading connected sports company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive), Slinger® is primed to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

