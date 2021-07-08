Producer John Parish Signs to Blue Raincoat Music Publishing/Reservoir

LONDON, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned producer, composer and artist John Parish has signed a global deal with Blue Raincoat Music Publishing/Reservoir encompassing all of John’s multi-dimensional work across an incredible 25-year career.



Since the mid-90s John has worked with a range of artists, while also writing for film, stage and TV. He collaborated on five PJ Harvey albums, co-producing and featuring on the Mercury Award-winning Let England Shake and Mercury-nominated To Bring You My Love, and also co-writing and performing on Dance Hall At Louse Point and A Woman A Man Walked By.

Most recently, John produced London band Dry Cleaning’s debut album, New Long Leg, which topped the UK Independent Albums chart. Other productions include Aldous Harding, Sparklehorse, Tracy Chapman, Giant Sand, This Is The Kit and the Eels’ Souljacker, on which he also co-wrote.

Under his own name John released four albums with feted Thrill Jockey label and 2018’s Bird Dog Dante. He has created award-winning scores for many independent movies including Patrice Toye’s Rosie and Little Black Spiders, Ursula Meier’s L’Enfant D’en Haut, and Nathalie Teirlinck’s Le Passé Devant Nous.

Blue Raincoat Music Publishing/Reservoir have also welcomed two fantastic emerging artists to their roster: Elanor Moss and HighSchool.

Elanor Moss, born in Lincolnshire and living in Leeds, is an exciting new artist armed with insightful, truthful, and powerful song-writing. The striking warmth of her voice and effortlessness with which she plays lyrical and complex guitar lines creates a rich musical landscape. Championed by Benjamin Leftwich Francis, Elanor added vocals to his single “Elephant” as well as his forthcoming album. She is currently working on her debut EP due out later in 2021.

Melbourne-based band HighSchool released their debut single “Frosting” in 2020, which saw them sign with UK label Dalliance Records. Singles “New York, Paris and London” and “De Facto” soon followed, all demonstrating how visceral post-punk grit and youthful sophistication can coexist. The band’s melding of low-fi electronica, unflinching guitar and keen-eyed melody, make HighSchool one of the world’s most compelling new bands.

This news comes following the announcement that Reservoir has entered into an agreement with Roth CH II ($ROCC), a special purpose acquisition company, taking the first step toward becoming a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq.

About Reservoir

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, the company has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900, and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

The company also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.