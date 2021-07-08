Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference

PR Newswire

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals®Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021. Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the conference.

Access to Giving is a conference themed around investor education and advocacy with 50+ companies presenting, a keynote, three distinctive panels and management will be available for 1x1 meetings.

DATE: Thursday, July 15, 2021 TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET LIVE PRESENTATION /

REPLAY LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2744/41995

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a 1x1 meeting, please email [email protected]. Investors can register here.

About Access to Giving

Access to Giving is the first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference and will be held July 13th – 15th, 2021. Companies will have the opportunity to tell their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors for charity. 100% of monies raised through donations for 1x1 meetings will be given to causes that are focused on financial literacy and financial education.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id™, empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Issuer Direct serves thousands of public and private companies globally. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

