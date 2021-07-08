Christophe Sut new member of Sandvik's Group Executive Management

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has appointed Christophe Sut as President of the Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions Business Area Segment and a new member of the Sandvik Group Executive Management, effective no later than 1 January 2022.

Christophe Sut is since 2016 the Executive Vice President and Head of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a business unit within division Global Technologies. Chistophe Sut has a background from leading businesses targeting many different customer verticals, where a strong focus has been to create digital offerings and business models with recurring revenue, growing both organically and through acquisitions.

"I am convinced that Christophe's extensive experience in establishing profitable growing businesses, focusing on digital solutions based on an existing core hardware business, will be exactly what we need for Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions and our growth plans going forward. Christophe has a background in marketing, a strong customer focus, a solid understanding of technology, and excellent leadership skills. I'm confident that he will add substantial value as a member of the Group Executive Management, as well as to the Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions' leadership team," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Christophe Sut's previous experience includes several different roles within ASSA ABLOY, as well as positions within the Niscayah Group, ITW Group and SAM Outillage. He was born in 1973 and is from France, but also has a Swedish citizenship.

Stockholm, 8 July 2021

Sandvik AB

