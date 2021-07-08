Logo
July Wealth365 Summit to feature new Investor Relations company and WealthCharts Enhancements

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., July 8, 2021

LAKE GENEVA, Wis., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth365 Summit, the world's largest virtual trading and investing conference, will kick off its summer quarterly event on Monday, July 12, 2021 and will last for six days ending on July 17, 2021.

Wealth365_Logo.jpg

The Wealth365 Summit is the industry's premier multispeaker event featuring prestigious wealth experts & global audience

The show will feature over 60 of the industry's most prestigious wealth experts including Ralph Acampora, Tom Sosnoff, Rob Hoffman, Dan Gramza and Linda Raschke as well as three speakers from publicly traded companies.

John Gorst, CEO of Washington-based cannabis distributor Ionic Brands (CSE: IONC; OTC PINK: IONKF), is set to speak on Monday, July 12 at 12 p.m. ET where he will introduce his company to Wealth365's active trading and investing audience.

Jay Hutton, Co-Founder and CEO of VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY), an artificial intelligence software company and Fabian Monaco, CEO of Michigan-based cannabis cultivator Gage Growth Corp. (CSE: GAGE; OTC: GAEGF) will speak on Tuesday, July 13 at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., respectively. Both companies will be providing updates of important news and acquisitions that have occurred since they debuted at the April Wealth365 Summit.

The Wealth365 Summit has established itself as the industry's premier multi-speaker event having featured celebrity speakers, politicians, fund managers and the like and putting them before a huge global audience.

Topics that will be addressed at the July Wealth365 Summit include: stocks, options, futures, forex, cryptos, technical analysis and early stage investment opportunities.

The July Wealth365 Summit is supported through its partnership with show sponsors including the trailblazing charting, research and algorithmic platform, WealthCharts.

WealthCharts has become known for its cutting-edge technology and will be unveiling new features, scanners and indicators during the July event, which are designed to provide active traders and traditional investors with intuitive, streamlined research and at-a-glance analysis.

To attend the July Wealth365 Summit, click here https://summit.wealth365.com/pr/

For more information on the Wealth365 Summit and to see the full schedule go to www.wealth365.com.

Contact: Ken Davis
Phone: 262-260-9880
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH35938&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/july-wealth365-summit-to-feature-new-investor-relations-company-and-wealthcharts-enhancements-301327503.html

SOURCE Wealth365

