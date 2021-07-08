Jack Henry's Chief Risk Officer Named Board Chair of The Institute of Internal Auditors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jack Henry's Chief Risk Officer Named Board Chair of The Institute of Internal Auditors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Audit and risk management veteran Charlie Wright contributes to international professional organization

PR Newswire

MONETT, Mo., July 8, 2021

MONETT, Mo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Today, the company announced that Charlie Wright, chief risk officer for Jack Henry, was named board chair of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Global Board of Directors.

The IIA is the internal audit profession's global voice, recognized authority, acknowledged leader, chief advocate, and principal educator. Its mission is to provide dynamic leadership for the global profession of internal auditing. Wright, a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), has been an active part of the organization for many years and has served on the Global Board since 2014, most recently as senior vice chair. He also was vice chair of Finance and of Professional Guidance, chair of North American Advocacy committee and of the Global Committee Task Force, and member of the Three Lines Model task force. He's also a frequent presenter at IIA conferences.

As board chair, Wright will lead the 17-member Global Board, chair the Supervisory Committee, and preside over the General Assembly. His introductory keynote will discuss how internal auditors can prepare for the future as advances in technology create opportunities and challenges for the profession.

IIA president and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP, said, "Charlie Wright has made a huge impact on The IIA through his longtime involvement and leadership. We're proud to have him now serve as Global Chair and look forward to his support as we continue to grow, educate, and elevate the internal audit profession around the world."

Wright is an experienced chief audit executive with more than 35 years of corporate experience in the airline, energy, and financial services industry. In addition to being a Certified Internal Auditor, Wright is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). At Jack Henry, he oversees the internal audit function as well as information security, enterprise risk management, occupational risk management, regulatory and compliance, third-party risks, asset protection, and enterprise continuity.

David Foss, board chair, president and chief executive officer for Jack Henry, added, "The addition of Charlie Wright as the board chair of IIA is a strategic and smart move. Charlie is an experienced professional who continues to seek new opportunities to learn, collaborate and grow both professionally and personally. The same talents, insights, and knowledge that help direct Jack Henry's strategic course will be a strong benefit to IIA. On behalf of Jack Henry, we congratulate him on taking on such a big role at IIA and look forward to exploring opportunities where we can collaborate and provide support across organizations."

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.
Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG35937&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jack-henrys-chief-risk-officer-named-board-chair-of-the-institute-of-internal-auditors-301327697.html

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG35937&Transmission_Id=202107080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG35937&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment