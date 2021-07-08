Logo
Nuance Named a 2021 "Best Company to Sell For"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Receives top accolades by Selling Power for second consecutive year

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been recognized as a "Best Company to Sell For" in Selling Power's 2021 Best Companies to Sell For list. Selling Power magazine evaluates companies worldwide based on their Sales culture, compensation and benefits, onboarding and sales enablement strategies, and sales training and coaching. This year, Selling Power also focused on how companies pivoted to help their Sales teams be successful in a digital, remote selling environment.

"We have a world-class, purpose-driven sales force who are committed to delivering the best conversational AI solutions that drive powerful, real-world outcomes for our customers," said Robert Dahdah, Nuance's Chief Revenue Officer. "They are well-respected experts in their industries and, as a company, we continue to invest in them with programs and resources that support their growth and help them be their absolute best— for themselves and those we collectively serve."

Nuance is proud to be recognized by Selling Power for the second consecutive year. This distinction is the latest in a growing number of Employer of Choice accolades that the company has recently received, including Best Places to Work for Moms, Best Places to Work for Dads, Best Places for Parents Working Remotely, "Montréal's Top Employers" for 2021 award, one of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality," the #1 Best Place to Work by Built In Boston, a Top Employer by the Boston Globe, a one of Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2021, a certified "Great Place to Work" by the Great Places to Work Institute in the U.S., and a certified "Great Place to Work in India" by the Great Places to Work Institute.

"Our employees are the reason Nuance is such a great place to work and why we can deliver market-leading technology to our customers that is trusted by the largest companies around the world," said Beth Conway, Nuance's Executive Vice President and Chief People & Places Officer. "We are committed to fostering a culture where our employees can thrive, and providing them with an environment that empowers, inspires, and supports their varying needs."

With a deep commitment to supporting its global employees and the communities in which they live and work, Nuance offers competitive benefits and leave policies, as well as professional development and continuing education opportunities, employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, paid time off to volunteer, and health and wellness programs.

To learn more about Nuance and the career opportunities currently available, visit jobs.nuance.com.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Nuance Communications
Nancy Scott
+1 781.565.4130
[email protected]

Nuance_Communications_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL35763&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-named-a-2021-best-company-to-sell-for-301327487.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL35763&Transmission_Id=202107080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL35763&DateId=20210708
