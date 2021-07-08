Landsea Homes Opens For Sale In North Central Phoenix

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that homes will open for sale in North Central Phoenix, Arizona beginning Saturday, July 17th.

Madison Square consists of 40 single-family homes. An extension of the Madison Square community, 14th at Town & Country is a rare enclave of 13 additional single-family homes located just blocks away.

"Our two exciting communities of Madison Square and 14th at Town & Country embody the intersection of desert cool and urban sophistication," said Todd Condon, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Landsea Homes Arizona Division. "With access to great schools, trendy shops, and high-end dining, as well as outdoor recreation, the homes are in a highly sought-after area of Phoenix that we know will be very popular with buyers."

In advance of the first sales release, Landsea Homes will also be hosting an informative webinar on Saturday, July 10th for those who pre-register. The webinar will provide attendees exclusive information for the sales release on July 17th. To register for the webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u3eDazrcSjC_R6tKTYoWWA

These 53 single-family homes feature four diverse floorplans and flexible styles, with prices beginning in the $690k's.

Biltmore – Single-family homes from approximately 2,068 square feet, including three to four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a versatile loft space, and a two-car garage.

– Single-family homes from approximately 2,068 square feet, including three to four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, a versatile loft space, and a two-car garage. Central – Single-family homes from approximately 2,245 square feet including four to five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms, and a versatile loft space that can be transitioned into a 5 th bedroom, home office, or space to relax.

– Single-family homes from approximately 2,245 square feet including four to five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms, and a versatile loft space that can be transitioned into a 5 bedroom, home office, or space to relax. Midtown – Single-family homes from approximately 2,400 square feet including five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms, a two-car garage and an array of luxury features from a large walk-in kitchen pantry to walk-in bedroom closets.

– Single-family homes from approximately 2,400 square feet including five bedrooms, three to four bathrooms, a two-car garage and an array of luxury features from a large walk-in kitchen pantry to walk-in bedroom closets. Uptown – Single-family homes from approximately 2,707 square feet including five bedrooms plus a versatile teen room, four and a half bathrooms, a downstairs study, and covered patio allowing for entertainment space and work from home flexibility.

The communities exciting locations offer extensive recreation opportunities with close proximity to The Phoenix Mountain Preserve, Echo Canyon Trailhead, as well as the Biltmore Fashion Park - allowing residents to explore the scenic and sunshine-filled Sonoran Desert, upscale shopping and fine dining.

Families are also close to highly performing elementary schools and retirees will find the plan's mix of designs flexible in style and size

All homes at Madison Square and 14th at Town & Country are High-Performance Homes, which are designed to respect the planet while saving money and keeping residents safe. The home automation REME HALO® air purifier will keep residents healthier and more comfortable than in your typical family home.

"Instead of using passive air filtration, we chose the active REME HALO® air purification system as a standard feature in our homes to provide homebuyers the best indoor air quality available," said Todd Condon.

Madison Square and 14th at Town & Country are located in North Central Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://landseahomes.com/arizona/madison-square/.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

