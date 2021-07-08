Logo
Budderfly Signs Nationwide Agreement with Lennox International for HVAC Equipment and Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company's Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service Strengthened with Lennox' Turn-Key Product, Installation, and Maintenance

PR Newswire

SHELTON, Conn., July 8, 2021

SHELTON, Conn., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Budderfly, the fastest-growing firm in the North American Energy Efficiency-as-a-Service (EEaaS) market, today announced the company has partnered with Lennox International (NYSE: LII), a global leader in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The nationwide agreement allows Budderfly to quickly scale its no upfront cost HVAC replacement program with the addition of Lennox® Model L™, an ultra-high efficiency rooftop unit, as well as expert service and maintenance on Lennox and other HVAC brands. For information on Budderfly's HVAC replacement program, please visit www.budderfly.com/landing/hvac-contact.

Budderfly_Lennox_Model_L.jpg

"Budderfly's EEaaS is truly unique in the industry, and our Model L rooftop unit is the perfect complement to enable them to replace inefficient HVACs that cost their customers thousands of wasted dollars in bloated energy bills," said Stephanie Leslie, National Account New Business Development Manager, Lennox Commercial. "We are proud to partner with such a progressive organization making it easy for companies to upgrade their environmental infrastructure and reduce their carbon footprint."

The Lennox partnership is part of Budderfly's multi-component energy optimization program created in part to service national accounts in industries such as assisted living facilities, community centers, offices, quick service restaurants, retail locations, universities, and other vertical markets with multiple locations. Under the agreement, these types of companies eligible for HVAC upgrades will receive—at no upfront cost—new HVAC units and a dedicated Lennox support team for each of their locations.

"Many of our customers inherit old HVAC units through their lease agreements and are left to fend for themselves when it comes to service and maintenance," said Al Subbloie, CEO, Budderfly. "The Lennox Model L rooftop unit allows us to bring the lowest HVAC total cost of ownership with the highest impact on efficiency and sustainability to our customers through a no-hassle installation program, so they can concentrate on growing their businesses. We've been impressed with Lennox' support for the partnership and excited to see new and existing customers' interest in our HVAC program has exceeded expectations."

For more information about the Model L, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com/l

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

About Budderfly

Budderfly is disrupting the energy industry by leading the digital transformation of energy consumption conservation through its unique Budderfly EnergyCloud™ Energy-Efficiency-as-a-Service model. With no upfront cost to its customers, Budderfly implements proprietary energy intelligence software, energy efficiency upgrades such as LED lights, HVAC replacements and upgrades, variable frequency drives, refrigeration controls, options for comprehensive maintenance, and much more, that span more than 20 savings categories.

Budderfly creates networks of patented IoT devices that meter and report on all elements of energy use. Together these optimize energy usage at the point of consumption within each facility across the enterprise. Budderfly's ongoing services and proactive maintenance ensure that a building's energy infrastructure never becomes outdated. The result is significant, immediate, and progressive energy expense savings, upgraded facilities, and a reduced carbon footprint for its client facilities. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on Twitter @BudderflyEnergy.

favicon.png?sn=NY35240&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/budderfly-signs-nationwide-agreement-with-lennox-international-for-hvac-equipment-and-services-301327349.html

SOURCE Budderfly

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY35240&Transmission_Id=202107080718PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY35240&DateId=20210708
