Ikänik Farms Completes CBD Product Registration in Poland, Opening the Door for Sales Across the European Union

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOGOTA, Colombia, July 8, 2021

BOGOTA, Colombia, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), is pleased to announce its CBD Foaming Skin Cleanser has received product registration approval in Poland, classified under "cosmetics".

Ikanik_Farms_Inc__Ik_nik_Farms_Completes_CBD_Product_Registratio.jpg

"This registration enables us to sell our CBD Foaming cleanser across the EU, in the near future." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms. "The Cleanser is the first of our 6 plant-derived, natural ingredient-based products, under the Pideka brand being launched by the end of 2021."

"We are excited for this milestone and look forward to serving the European market with our high content CBD product suite in the coming months." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds both GMP-PHARMA and (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

favicon.png?sn=TO35943&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ikanik-farms-completes-cbd-product-registration-in-poland-opening-the-door-for-sales-across-the-european-union-301327793.html

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO35943&Transmission_Id=202107080800PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO35943&DateId=20210708
