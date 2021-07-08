Red Robin Announces Second National Hiring Day Scheduled for July 13

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Red Robin Announces Second National Hiring Day Scheduled for July 13

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Following the success of its hiring day in June, Red Robin seeks to continue filling roles at more than 500 restaurants across the nation

PR Newswire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 8, 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is building upon the success of their first national hiring day in June by hosting a second national hiring day on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to continue encouraging job seekers to learn about the company's fun-loving culture and excellent benefits and interview for hourly positions. More than 400 Red Robin locations across the country will participate in the event, offering applicants the opportunity to interview in-person from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time. Interested job seekers can schedule interviews on Red Robin's dedicated website; however, walk-in meetings are also welcome.

red_robin_gourmet_burgers__inc__logo.jpg

Red Robin's Team Members are a critical component of the brand's guest-centric approach, and the company prides itself on everything they offer to their valued Team Members, ranging from competitive wages and smooth work shifts to enticing discounts, not to mention delicious food offerings. Career growth is one of the greatest opportunities Red Robin offers, with a history of employing Team Members who have started at entry level positions and moved up to corporate management, allowing growth and mobility within the brand.

For more information on careers at Red Robin, please visit https://www.redrobin.com/pages/careers/. Those interested in scheduling an interview at their nearest Red Robin for the July 13 national hiring day can visit https://www.redrobinhiringday.com/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

favicon.png?sn=NY35800&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-announces-second-national-hiring-day-scheduled-for-july-13-301327744.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY35800&Transmission_Id=202107080805PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY35800&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment