Hughes Joins FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to Connect Low-Income Families Across America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Through the program, eligible HughesNet customers can enjoy a discount on their service so they can stay connected during the pandemic

PR Newswire

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 8, 2021

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite communications for 50 years, today announced its participation in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC's) Emergency Broadband Benefit program to help households struggling to pay for Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides a temporary discount of up to $50 per month toward HughesNet® satellite Internet service for eligible new and existing customers. Hughes was an early champion of the Emergency Broadband Benefit program and the only nationwide satellite provider to participate.

Hughes_Network_Systems_Logo.jpg

"For more than one million rural American families, HughesNet is essential for connecting to work, school, entertainment, healthcare, and social services," said Paul Gaske, executive vice president and general manager, North America Division, Hughes. "We are glad to be able to offer our customers the Emergency Broadband Benefit to help them stay connected during this time, and we appreciate that the FCC included our satellite Internet in the program as it is a lifeline for our rural U.S. customers."

Recognized as the Best Satellite Internet Provider of 2021 by U.S. News & World Report, HughesNet is available across the U.S. at broadband speeds, serving more than one million American families with essential connectivity. The company's participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit program reinforces its ongoing commitment to connect the unconnected and ensure that reliable, high-speed Internet is accessible and affordable, especially when Americans need it most.

New and existing HughesNet customers can visit www.Hughes.com/EBB for information on eligibility and how to apply for the Emergency Broadband Benefit. For more details, including program length and benefit for residents of Tribal Lands, visit the FCC website.

About the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program
On February 25th, the FCC unanimously adopted a Report and Order that established the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to help lower the cost of high-speed internet for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Broadband Benefit program was created by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

About Hughes Network Systems
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects more than 1.5 million subscribers across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

©2021 Hughes Network Systems, LLC, an EchoStar company. Hughes and HughesNet are registered trademarks and JUPITER is a trademark of Hughes Network Systems, LLC.

favicon.png?sn=PH35957&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hughes-joins-fcc-emergency-broadband-benefit-program-to-connect-low-income-families-across-america-301327509.html

SOURCE Hughes Network Systems, LLC

