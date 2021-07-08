SailPoint Announces Date of Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SailPoint+Technologies+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity+security, will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the U.S. markets close on Monday, August 9, 2021.

SailPoint will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The dial-in number will be 1-877-407-0792 (toll free) or 1-201-689-8263 (toll/international). Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on SailPoint’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sailpoint.com. You can pre-register here.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available until midnight on Monday, August 23, 2021. The replay dial-in number will be 1-844-512-2921(toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll/international), using the replay pin number: 13721094. An archived webcast of the call will also be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sailpoint.com.

About SailPoint

SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.

