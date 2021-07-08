Many Americans Plan to Continue Doing Most of Their Shopping Online, Even as Pandemic Restrictions Ease, Ware2Go Survey Reveals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Many Americans Plan to Continue Doing Most of Their Shopping Online, Even as Pandemic Restrictions Ease, Ware2Go Survey Reveals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Americans did more online shopping during the pandemic and plan to continue, even as brick-and-mortar stores reopen, according to a new survey from Ware2Go, the UPS (

NYSE:UPS, Financial) founded company enabling merchants of all sizes to achieve 1- to 2-day shipping guarantees.

The survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults conducted by Propeller Insights on behalf of Ware2Go in May 2021 also found that free shipping and sustainability are powerful incentives for Americans making purchases online.

“The pandemic pushed people to take more of their business and shopping online, and now that shoppers have had a taste of that convenience, the bar for merchants has again been raised to compete and win,” said Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton. “Our research shows that shipping speed directly impacts brand loyalty and that brands have an incentive to prioritize sustainability. I’m happy to say Ware2Go can help them with both.”

The pandemic changed how we shop

A majority of Americans (79%) increased their online shopping due to the pandemic, and 89% plan to do as much or more of their shopping online, even as restrictions on in-person shopping ease. What’s more, almost a third (31%) say they have an urge to spend now that COVID-19 restrictions are easing.

The top five things Americans are most likely to purchase in-store instead of online include:

  1. Groceries
  2. Clothing
  3. Cleaning products
  4. Furniture
  5. Nutritional supplements

During the pandemic, 1 in 5 Americans preferred to keep items they were unhappy with instead of returning them, and 44% were reliant on some form of airmail to handle their returns.

Americans still love fast, free shipping

In spite of 2020’s supply chain issues, a full third of Americans say the pandemic raised their expectations for timely shipping, and 40% say it increased their expectations for free shipping. Although curbside pickup boomed during the pandemic, a majority of people only chose this option out of immediate necessity (54%) or if shipping was too expensive (40%). In fact, twice as many survey respondents preferred 1- to 2-day shipping as preferred curbside pickup.

The survey results also indicate that fast, free shipping has very real implications for brand loyalty. For example:

  • When asked what retailers can do to entice them to shop more, 54% of Americans said free shipping. Other top answers included 1- to 2-day shipping (42%), loyalty points (42%), and in-store discounts (38%).
  • 80% are more likely to make a purchase online if the brand offers free shipping.
  • 75% are more likely to make a purchase if the brand offers shipping in two days or less.
  • More than three-quarters (79%) say they are more likely to purchase from a brand again if the shipping was fast.
  • 69% are more likely to click on an ad that offers fast, free shipping.

Sustainability matters to American consumers

A majority of Americans (88%) also said sustainability is an important consideration for purchasing decisions, and two-thirds (66%) said it has become more important as a result of the pandemic.

  • More than half (55%) of consumers are willing to pay extra for sustainable shipping.
  • Two-thirds (66%) are more likely to purchase from a brand with carbon-neutral shipping if the product and shipping costs are the same.

When asked about what sustainable practices are most important in retailers, almost half (47%) said recycled packaging. This was followed by eco-friendly shipping protocols (41%), carrying green brands (30%), promoting conversations about sustainability on social media (30%), and partnerships with green organizations (27%).

This survey comes on the heels of two relevant Ware2Go initiatives: NetworkVu, a free application that maximizes merchant delivery speeds within ground networks while controlling costs; and the Carbon+Offset+Shipping+Network for all small parcel, LTL, FTL, and air shipments within its network. All Ware2Go clients are automatically enrolled at no cost.

About Ware2Go

Ware2Go, a UPS Company, is changing the traditional 3PL model to make 1-+to+2-day+delivery easy and affordable for all merchants by positioning products closer to end customers for a fast, inexpensive and reliable order-to-delivery experience. Ware2Go offers an integrated solution for warehousing, pick, pack, and shipping services to businesses of all sizes through an intuitive cloud-based technology platform that makes it easy to extend your distribution footprint and scale up and down as your operational needs change. Ware2Go simplifies nationwide fulfillment to help you meet your customers’ needs and expectations.

For more information about this press release, please contact Gabrielle Jasinski at [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005071r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005071/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment