urban-gro, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. ( UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities, today announced that it will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on August 11, 2021.



urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Title: urban-gro, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Event Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Time: 5:00 PM ET Participant Numbers: 877-407-0782 (U.S.), 201-689-8567 (International) Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until August 25, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-877-481-4010 (U.S.), +1-919-882-2331 (International) and entering replay passcode: 42036

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® ( UGRO) provides fully integrated engineering and cultivation systems integration for the commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) horticulture market. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet, urban-gro’s highly coordinated facility programming, design, engineering, and complex environmental equipment systems integration deliver high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contact:

Dan Droller

EVP Corporate Development

urban-gro, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Stan Wagner

Managing Director

Maverick Public Relations

303.618.5080

[email protected]

# # #