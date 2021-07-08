J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Commits $5 Million as Capstone Gift to Arkansas Children's Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a longtime supporter of Arkansas Children’s, announced a new commitment of $1 million annually for five years to support future expansion at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

This new commitment of $5 million brings J.B. Hunt’s overall investment in Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) to $10 million. J.B. Hunt made a $5 million leadership gift in 2016 to support the construction of ACNW, and this additional $5 million investment supports future capital expansion.

"J.B. Hunt is proud to extend our support for Arkansas Children’s as it continues advancing pediatric healthcare in this region," said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. "The hope that these extremely talented, driven professionals bring to our community is very special, and helping Arkansas Children’s expand its services and capabilities will benefit the diverse needs of the Northwest Arkansas community."

J.B. Hunt’s $5 million gift marks the final culminating gift to the Arkansas Children’s Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a bold $250 million campaign designed to support the promise of unprecedented child health for children in Arkansas.

“The J.B. Hunt team has long been committed to Arkansas Children’s. There is a history of investing in community and healthcare. This new $5 million, five-year gift helps ensure Arkansas Children’s Northwest is right-sized to meet the community’s needs,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Northwest Arkansas continues to grow at a rate that outpaces the rest of the state, and Arkansas Children’s Northwest is an integral part of our work to make Arkansas the safest, healthiest place to be a child.”

J.B. Hunt has supported Arkansas Children’s for nearly four decades through annual employee giving campaigns and leadership gifts to support capital projects, programs and services, including the construction of the South Wing on the Arkansas Children’s Hospital campus, the purchase of an Angel One ground ambulance, and the construction of Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow

The Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow is a bold $250 million statewide campaign designed to support Arkansas Children’s vision:

Our Promise:

Unprecedented Child Health

Defined and Delivered

By most national measures, Arkansas is one of the least healthy states ranking 40 out of 50 states in child health and well-being. Arkansas Children’s envisions a healthier tomorrow for the more than 700,000 children in Arkansas—for both our patients and the children who will never walk through the doors of Arkansas Children’s.

Mark your calendar for July 14 at 12 p.m. as Arkansas Children’s Foundation celebrates the close of the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow and announces the final campaign total. Watch the virtual celebration at archildrens.org/campaign.

ABOUT ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S

Arkansas Children's, Inc., is the only healthcare system in the state solely dedicated to caring for Arkansas' more than 700,000 children. The private, non-profit organization includes two pediatric hospitals, a pediatric research institute and USDA nutrition center, a philanthropic foundation, a nursery alliance, statewide clinics, and many education and outreach programs—all focused on fulfilling a promise to define and deliver unprecedented child health. Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH) is a 336-bed, Magnet-recognized facility in Little Rock operating the state’s only Level I pediatric trauma center; the state's only burn center; the state's only Level IV neonatal intensive care unit; the state's only pediatric intensive care unit; the state’s only pediatric surgery program with Level 1 verification from the American College of Surgeons (ACS); the state’s only magnetoencephalography (MEG) system for neurosurgical planning and cutting-edge research; and the state's only nationally recognized pediatric transport program. Additionally, ACH is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric subspecialties (2021–2022): Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Nephrology, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, and Urology. ACH is one of only five hospitals in the nation that have achieved Magnet Status, ACS Level 1 verification and a Beacon Award from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW), the first and only pediatric hospital in the Northwest Arkansas region, is a level IV pediatric trauma center. ACNW operates a 24-bed inpatient unit; a surgical unit with five operating rooms; outpatient clinics offering over 20 subspecialties; diagnostic services; imaging capabilities; occupational therapy services; and Northwest Arkansas' only pediatric emergency department, equipped with 30 exam rooms. Generous philanthropic and volunteer engagement has sustained Arkansas Children's since it began as an orphanage in 1912, and today ensures the system can deliver on its promise of unprecedented child health. To learn more, visit archildrens.org.

ABOUT J.B. HUNT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

