Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Date

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (

NYSE:GWB, Financial), the parent company of Great Western Bank (www.greatwesternbank.com), announced today that it will release third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The company’s earnings will be discussed during a live conference call, beginning at 8:30 AM (ET). Interested persons may access the conference call by dialing (855) 238-8837 approximately 10 minutes prior to start time. Please ask to be joined into the Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (GWB) call. International callers should dial (412) 542-4114. This call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Great Western Bancorp Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.greatwesternbank.com, or sign up to receive email+alerts for the latest news.

A replay will be available beginning one hour following the conference call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) and use conference ID 10157664 through August 12, 2021. International callers should dial (412) 317-0088 and enter the same conference ID number.

About Great Western Bancorp, Inc.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Great Western Bank, a full-service regional bank focused on relationship-based business and agribusiness banking. Great Western Bank offers small and mid-sized businesses a focused suite of financial products and a range of deposit and loan products to retail customers through several channels, including the branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The bank services its customers through more than 170 branches in nine states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. To learn more about Great Western Bank visit www.greatwesternbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The materials posted may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "should," "is likely," "will," "going forward" and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may be followed by or reference cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K filings. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

