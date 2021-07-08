Skechers Partners With "Ryan's World" on Kids' Footwear Collection

Skechers, the comfort technology company and an award-winning leader in kids’ footwear, is today launching the new Skechers x Ryan’s World collaboration. Ryan Kaji, nine-year-old star of the global “Ryan’s World” franchise, whose YouTube channel boasts over 30 million subscribers, worked with the Skechers Kids design team on the colorful collection launching today—marking the first time a major shoe brand has offered a kid YouTube star a global footwear deal. Skechers developed the collaboration with pocket.watch and the Kaji family’s Sunlight+Entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005312/en/

Skechers teams up with “Ryan’s World” on kids' footwear in Skechers x Ryan's World collaboration. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“These shoes are awesome and I know my fans will love them,” said Ryan Kaji. “It was amazing to help design the sneakers and we did some super cool things in a special video that I can’t wait for everyone to see!” Viewers will be introduced to the Skechers x Ryan’s World footwear collection in one of Ryan’s signature playful videos that can be seen here.

“Skechers has been designing shoes that kids want to wear for nearly 30 years, and Ryan’s energetic enthusiasm makes him perfect for our award-winning Skechers Kids line,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “We know the millions who watch Ryan and his family will love discovering how the Skechers x Ryan’s World collection is revealed on his channel, and parents will appreciate that Ryan’s fun footwear arrives with the comfort and quality that only Skechers delivers.”

The initial range of three styles offers footwear options for any kid. Ryan’s Challenge (406061L) is a light-up colorful slip-on sneaker with bungee laces and a hook-and-loop strap closure. Gamer Ryan (406062L) is a lightweight colorful slip-on sneaker with a cool Magna-Fit™ toggle closure. The canvas mid-top Red Titan (406060L) sneaker features Ryan’s superhero secret identity character design and a durable rubber outsole.

Since its 2015 launch and partnership with pocket.watch, the premier kids’ and family entertainment platform, “Ryan’s World” has grown to become one of the world’s largest and most successful kids’ franchises. The “Ryan’s World” YouTube channel features easy science experiments, educational content, animated adventures, imaginative toy play, and videos that document daily life for the family of five, which includes Ryan’s younger twin sisters. The “Ryan’s World” franchise also features videos and content distributed via the Ryan and Friends OTT channels, mobile games and apps, and consumer products sold in 30 countries.

The Skechers Kids collection has been recognized numerous times by the fashion and footwear industry, receiving accolades for design excellence from Drapers, Earnshaw’s and The Footwear Industry Awards UK, as well as five awards from Footwear Plus—most recently in 2021.

Styles in the Skechers x Ryan’s World collection for kids are available now at Skechers retail locations, skechers.com and select retail partners in North America.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers ( NYSE:SKX, Financial), the comfort technology company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,989 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

About Sunlight Entertainment

Sunlight Entertainment is Ryan Kaji’s family-owned and operated production company that develops family-friendly content that is driven to help kids learn. Founded in 2017, Sunlight Entertainment was created by Ryan and his family to help streamline the workflow of one of YouTube’s largest kids’ channels, Ryan’s World. The company continues to grow and currently manages nine YouTube channels: Ryan’s World, Ryan’s World Español, Ryan’s World in Japanese, EK Doodles, Ryan’s Family Review, Vtubers, Combo Panda, Gus the Gummy Gator and The Studio Space. Sunlight Entertainment employs a 30-person team of videographers, editors, animators, writers and voice actors to help produce live action and animated content -- releasing about 25 videos a week. Currently, Ryan’s World has rapidly evolved from a toy review YouTube channel to a global kids play and entertainment brand through digital and broadcast entertainment, toys and consumer products. To learn more, visit: ryans.world.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch specializes in entertaining and inspiring kids and families through digital-first content and sparking their imaginations with lifestyle products ranging from toys to toothbrushes. The company inspires kids to seamlessly move between screen time and playtime and boasts a growing portfolio of franchises that includes some of the largest kids and family YouTube brands in the world. Pocket.watch created and produces Ryan’s Mystery Playdate, which airs on Nickelodeon and is the #1 preschool show on television. The company was founded in March 2017 by Chris M. Williams and is located in Culver City, CA where it maintains an office and studio. Its management team is made up of studio veterans and visionaries from traditional and digital entertainment including Albie Hecht, Jon Moonves, David B. Williams and Kerry Tucker. Investors and stakeholders include Viacom, Greycroft, Third Wave Digital and United Talent Agency (UTA), as well as notable strategic angels including Robert Downey Jr. (Team Downey) and Jon Landau with a significant stake in the company being held by ‘Ryan’s World’ creator Sunlight Entertainment. For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch.

