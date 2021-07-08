RFL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Rafael Holdings, Inc. (“Rafael Holdings”) (: RFL) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On June 21, 2021, Rafael Holdings announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rafael Pharmaceuticals”) in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ stockholders are expected to receive shares of Rafael Holdings’ common stock “amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company.”

The investigation is focused on whether Rafael Holdings’ officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed agreement to acquire Rafael Pharmaceuticals.

Rafael Holdings’ stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be requested online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/rafael-holdings-inc/.

