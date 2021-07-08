Blackline Collective Welcomes Leading Ohio Asphalt Producer to Its Growing Network of Safety-Driven Organizations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Blackline Collective Welcomes Leading Ohio Asphalt Producer to Its Growing Network of Safety-Driven Organizations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model, today welcomed Kokosing+Materials%2C+Inc. (KMI), one of Ohio’s leading asphalt producers, to Blackline+Collective. KMI, which operates 17 asphalt plants and two asphalt cement terminals across Ohio, shared best practices with the Blackline Collective network that focused on how organizations can adopt a holistic approach to safety to mitigate at-risk behavior.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005523/en/

BLN21-030878-03-Kokosing-PR-collective-graphic_m.jpg

Kokosing Materials, Inc., one of Ohio's leading asphalt producers, joins Blackline Collective to share best practices on how organizations can adopt a holistic approach to safety to mitigate at-risk behavior. (Photo: Business Wire)

To drive desired behavior, KMI prioritizes all aspects of team members’ wellbeing, including physical, psychological and emotional health. The company has implemented a family-oriented safety culture that involves managers traveling to all 19 of KMI’s sites regularly to check in on team members. Managers aim to speak with every individual, fostering relationships that go beyond the day-to-day job and routine.

“Achieving safety and operational excellence starts with treating your workforce as friends and family rather than a corporate resource,” said Michael Farnsworth, Safety Manager at Kokosing Materials, Inc. “During my site visits, we talk with our team members about their work, but also their interests, opportunities and challenges, both professionally and outside of the workplace. This approach has led to a trusting environment where communication and self-accountability come naturally, leading to enhanced health, safety and wellbeing.”

KMI utilizes a 24-hour safety hotline where teams willingly report near hits and at-risk behavior, sharing lessons learned with peers and fostering a culture of continuous improvement. The KMI approach has delivered meaningful results, as KMI’s 142 team members have worked more than one million man hours without an OSHA recordable incident. KMI was also recently recognized by the National Asphalt Pavement Association with the Safety Innovation Award for its incorporation of Blackline’s connected safety technology, which team members wear voluntarily knowing it further improves the monitoring of their safety and the safety of their team members.

“KMI’s approach further demonstrates the importance of our outlook on workplace safety, prioritizing both the physical and mental wellbeing of our people,” said Sean+Stinson%2C+Chief+Revenue+Officer%2C+Blackline+Safety. “A growing percentage of the global workforce seek to feel protected and connected while on the job in order to operate more productively, safely and with greater confidence. It’s a conversation that is no longer just taking place among safety leadership – it’s at the top of the agenda for boards of directors around the world. As a result, the practices KMI has shared with the Blackline Collective network can benefit organizations of any industry, size or location.”

To learn more about KMI and its best practices for adopting a holistic, human-centered approach to safety, visit Collective.BlacklineSafety.com.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safe each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 140 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005523r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005523/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment