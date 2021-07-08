FREQ, ACRX & RLX Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. ( FREQ)

Class Period: November 16, 2020 - March 22, 2021

Deadline: August 2, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frequency’s development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled “FX-322” was not producing the results desired by Frequency; (2) FX-322’s ongoing clinical study was not as positive as Frequency portrayed it; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ACRX)

Class Period: March 17, 2020 - February 12, 2021

Deadline: August 9, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

RLX Technology, Inc. (: RLX)

Class Period: RLX American Depository Shares pursuant or traceable to RLX's January 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")

Deadline: August 9, 2021

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Registration Statement used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning its then-existing exposure to China's ongoing campaign to establish a national standard for e-cigarettes, which would bring them into line with ordinary cigarette regulations, and that RLX's reported financials were not nearly as robust as the offering materials projected, nor were they indicative of future results. The complaint alleges that as a result, investors purchased RLX shares at artificially inflated prices.

