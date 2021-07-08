Fullstack Academy and The University of Texas at Dallas Partner to Meet State's Growing Demand for Tech Professionals

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fullstack Academy and The University of Texas at Dallas Partner to Meet State's Growing Demand for Tech Professionals

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

In response to the increasing demand for tech professionals across Texas, Fullstack Academy today announced a partnership with The University of Texas at Dallas’ (UT Dallas’) Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science to bring tech skills training to the state. Together with UT Dallas, the national tech education provider will offer 26-week coding, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps bootcamps that equip students with the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs.

The tech bootcamps come to Texas as CompTIA, a nonprofit tech association, lists Texas as the top state for tech professionals and organizations to do business, with Austin and Dallas ranking first and second, respectively, nationwide. The association reported a nearly 22% increase in available tech jobs across Texas from 2019 to 2020, and a projected 11% increase over the next five years. Further, more than 8,700 web development, cybersecurity, data analytics and DevOps entry-level jobs remain unfilled across the state, according to Indeed.

“The Jonsson School shares our objective to develop versatile professionals that are equipped with technical, innovative and entrepreneurial skills so they are prepared to succeed in an ever-evolving and growing tech industry,” said Mogan+Subramaniam%2C+President+of+Fullstack+Academy. “Combined with UT Dallas’ expertise, reputation and presence in the community, our curriculum can ensure students have every opportunity to broaden their tech skills, grow their professional portfolios and enter an industry that has tremendous growth potential across the Lone Star State.”

Strategically located in the Dallas area’s Telecom Corridor, the Jonsson School is neighbors to hundreds of leading technology company headquarters, including AT&T, Verizon, Samsung and Texas Instruments. The Dallas-Fort Worth market is also home to other Fortune 500 enterprises such as ExxonMobil, American Airlines Group and CBRE Group.

“As one of the fastest-growing engineering and computer science schools in the U.S., we focus on partnering with government entities and the private sector to enhance our education offerings, supporting economic growth and job creation,” says Dr.+Lawrence+Overzet%2C+Head+of+the+Department+of+Electrical+and+Computer+Engineering+at+UT+Dallas. “By working with Fullstack Academy, we will expand our opportunities to upskill the workforce and strengthen Dallas-Fort Worth’s reputation among the nation’s leading tech hubs.”

The bootcamps, which do not require UT Dallas enrollment, will take place online, increasing accessibility to professionals across the entire state. Fullstack Academy will offer scholarships for UT Dallas alumni, students, employees and active military or veterans, as well as several optional financing programs to help professionals make an affordable investment in their futures. Applications will open in late summer, and individuals can complete an interest+form to be notified when registration begins.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack+Academy is a national tech education provider based in New York City. Founded in 2012, it offers web development, cybersecurity and data analytics bootcamps at its New York City campus and online. Fullstack Academy also offers the Grace Hopper Program, an immersive software engineering course for women+ students, in addition to partnerships with leading universities nationwide, including Virginia Tech, Caltech CTME, and Louisiana State University. Graduates have been hired by Google, Facebook, Amazon, Fortune 100 firms, and startups. Fullstack Academy is a part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network. For more information, visit+www.fullstackacademy.com.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005218r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005218/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment