Globant Acquires Majority Stake In Walmeric To Strengthen Its Digital Sales Products Portfolio

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Globant Acquires Majority Stake In Walmeric To Strengthen Its Digital Sales Products Portfolio

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

With the agreement, Globant reinforces its capabilities in digital sales, marketing and lead to revenue management.

PR Newswire

LUXEMBOURG, July 8, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, announced today its acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Walmeric, a firm specialized in developing marketing automation technology combining lead management, online marketing and sales enablement. The agreement includes an option to purchase the remaining minority stake through a three-year term.

Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg

This first product-oriented acquisition strengthens Globant's portfolio of digital marketing and digital sales. Walmeric offers a multi-channel marketing platform focused on lead to revenue management with strong B2B2C expertise. Their main product is the cloud-based platform (SaaS) Delio, a complete lead management platform that helps companies to track and qualify leads, discover their interests and contact them with all that information to convert them efficiently into sales.

Based in Spain, with over 30 collaborators, Walmeric has developed a sound customer portfolio including large well-reputed corporations (Ibex35, EuroStoxx50, FTSE100) in key verticals such as insurance, utilities/energy, telecom, banking, travel, retail, auto, healthcare and other B2C sectors.

"Walmeric joins in our quest to help organizations reinvent themselves as they go through profound digital transformations. As an important part of this journey, we are betting big time on disrupting our clients' digital sales strategy, a fundamental approach to create more engaging experiences and conquer the digital and cognitive revolution," said Martin Migoya, CEO and Co-Founder of Globant.

"We are proud to partner with Globant, a global company of reference with a completely end-to-end approach. In this new journey we will offer stability, scalability and innovation through advanced consultative models combined with powerful technology to our clients and the market. We will thus embrace new cross-cutting projects and new geographies," said Antonio Fernández, CEO of Walmeric.

Martín Umaran, Co-Founder of Globant, Chief Corporate Development Officer and President for EMEA said: "Walmeric's passion for understanding customer needs fits perfectly within Globant's vision and culture. Their highly-effective and unique portfolio of products will complement our actual offering to broaden our presence from Europe to the world."

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

  • We have more than 17,250 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.
  • We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.
  • We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.
  • We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

favicon.png?sn=SP35984&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-acquires-majority-stake-in-walmeric-to-strengthen-its-digital-sales-products-portfolio-301327961.html

SOURCE Globant

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SP35984&Transmission_Id=202107080917PR_NEWS_USPR_____SP35984&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment