First Financial Bancorp to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2021

CINCINNATI, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release second quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

TeleconferenceandWebcast Information



Date:

Friday, July 23, 2021



Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time



Teleconference Dial-In:

1-877-506-6873 (U.S. toll toll free)



(Passcode not required)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-380-2003 (International)


Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call



Teleconference Replay:

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)



(Conf. number: 10158382)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)


+1 412-317-0088 (International)


The teleconference replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.



Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile



Archived Webcast:

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.

About First Financial Bancorp
First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in loans, $12.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.1 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. The Company operated 143 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2021, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL35876&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-financial-bancorp-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-thursday-july-22-2021-301327899.html

SOURCE First Financial Bancorp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL35876&Transmission_Id=202107080930PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL35876&DateId=20210708
