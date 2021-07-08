Logo
Round Table Prime: Digital Currencies: A New Financial Order

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

But Which Financial Order - and Whose?

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In "Digital Currencies: A New Financial Order," DoubleLine Deputy Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Sherman moderates a discussion with James Bianco, President of Bianco Research, and DoubleLine Global Bond Portfolio Manager Bill Campbell on digital currencies which hold transformational benefits for individuals and small and medium-sized businesses but also pose a host of dilemmas and challenges for financial regulators, central banks and sovereign governments.

DoubleLine_Logo.jpg

This edition of Round Table Prime was recorded June 24, 2021. Round Table Prime, a video series of colloquia on investment, market and macroeconomic topics, is hosted and produced by DoubleLine Capital LP, an active asset manager based in Los Angeles. For the video, click on these links:

Part 1: https://youtu.be/wckrMzQT6vM

Part 2: https://youtu.be/AwcudVnwoUs

About DoubleLine Capital LP

DoubleLine Capital LP is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. DoubleLine's offices can be reached by telephone at (213) 633-8200 or by e-mail at [email protected]. As of the March 31 close of the first quarter of 2021, DoubleLine Capital LP and its related entities managed $135 billion in assets across all vehicles, including open-end mutual funds, collective investment trusts, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, hedge funds, variable annuities, UCITS and separate accounts. News media can reach DoubleLine by e-mail at [email protected]. DoubleLine® is a registered trademark of DoubleLine Capital LP.

  • This material contains the opinions of the manager as of the date it was recorded and such opinions are subject to change without notice.
  • The material represents DoubleLine's intellectual property. No portion of this presentation may be published, reproduced, transmitted, or rebroadcast in any media in any form without the express written permission of DoubleLine. To receive permission from DoubleLine, please contact [email protected].
  • The views and forecasts expressed in any materials on this website are as of the date indicated, are subject to change without notice, may not come to pass and do not represent a recommendation or offer of any particular security, strategy, or investment. DoubleLine has no obligation to provide revised assessments in the event of changed circumstances. There can be no assurance that the strategies described will achieve their objectives and goals.

favicon.png?sn=LA36274&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/round-table-prime-digital-currencies-a-new-financial-order-301327803.html

SOURCE DoubleLine

