Spirit Airlines to Resume All Remaining International Service from Orlando and Expand Domestic Options as Travelers Return

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Spirit Airlines to Resume All Remaining International Service from Orlando and Expand Domestic Options as Travelers Return

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Orlando's largest international carrier unveils growth plan giving MCO more flights to more cities than ever before

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's Hometown Airline is leading the Orlando International Airport's resurgence with newly-announced plans to offer more than 80 departures per day at MCO by the end of 2021. Today South Florida-based Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) unveiled the largest schedule it has ever operated from Orlando, including new flights to destinations stretching from New Hampshire to the Dominican Republic along with reinstating the balance of its international operation.

Spirit_Airlines_Logo.jpg

Photos and video available HERE

Spirit confirmed plans to restore pre-pandemic flights to Cartagena, Colombia (CTG); Guatemala City, Guatemala (GUA); Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ); Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) and San Salvador, El Salvador (SAL) while increasing San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) to daily service. The airline's full reinstatement of its international schedule comes on the heels of a complete reactivation of its domestic network from MCO that was finished in time for the summer travel season. New domestic options include Louisville (SDF); Manchester, N.H. (MHT); Miami (MIA); Milwaukee (MKE) and St. Louis (STL).

Spirit Airlines New & Resumed Service at MCO:

Destination:

Flights Available:

Effective:

Cancun (CUN) NEW

Daily

Immediately

Louisville (SDF) NEW

Daily

Immediately

Milwaukee (MKE) NEW

Daily

Immediately

Punta Cana (PUJ) NEW

3x per week

Immediately

Santo Domingo (SDQ) NEW

4x per week

Immediately

St. Louis (STL) NEW

Daily

Immediately

Manchester, NH (MHT) NEW

Daily

Oct. 7, 2021

Miami (MIA) NEW

Daily

Nov. 17, 2021

Cartagena (CTG) RESUMING

2-3x per week

Sep. 10, 2021

Guatemala City (GUA) RESUMING

4x per week

Sep. 9, 2021

Montego Bay (MBJ) RESUMING

3x per week

Sep. 9, 2021

Port-au-Prince (PAP)* RESUMING

3x per week

Nov. 18. 2021

San Salvador (SAL) RESUMING

3x per week

Nov. 19, 2021

San Jose, CR (SJO) MORE FLIGHTS

Increases to daily

Nov. 17, 2021

Altogether, Spirit Guests will have roughly 20 additional flights and 10 new destinations to choose from each day compared to two years ago. The airline's Orlando operations will be 45 percent larger than they were at the end of 2019 once the new routes and resumptions come online.

"Florida's Hometown Airline continues to invest at Orlando International Airport by offering daily flights to new domestic and international destinations," said Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby. "With over 80 flights each day to more than 50 cities, Spirit Airlines provides our Central Florida Guests even more nonstop options including 16 popular vacation destinations throughout Latin America and the Caribbean."

Spirit's Investment in Orlando
Spirit's growth at Orlando International makes it the airport's largest international airline and second largest airline overall, which means more jobs at the airport and behind the scenes.

  • Last month the airline opened its second Operations Control Center (OCC), which brings another 75 positions to Orlando and joins an existing South Florida facility that manages the flow of planes throughout the carrier's network 365 days a year. The Orlando OCC joins Spirit's existing crew base and state-of-the-art inflight training facility at MCO.
  • This year, 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes will join the airline's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry. Next year, Spirit plans to accept another 21 new planes.
  • Spirit is welcoming Guests back to MCO with a refreshed ticket lobby featuring a bold new look and digital signage to help international and domestic travelers find the right check-in counter quickly. The airline worked with Synect Media to update the space and ensure a smooth journey from curb to gate as it continues to grow in Orlando.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience
The Orlando expansion arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

Recognition
Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety
Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*PAP is temporarily closed. Guests should check for travel advisories on Spirit.com when planning a trip to Haiti.
 **Available on select aircraft. Fleetwide availability estimated in early 2022.
 ***Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL35694&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spirit-airlines-to-resume-all-remaining-international-service-from-orlando-and-expand-domestic-options-as-travelers-return-301327567.html

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL35694&Transmission_Id=202107081000PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL35694&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment