Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2021

FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, with a conference call planned for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 317-6003 for domestic participants and (412) 317-6061 for international participants.

The conference ID number is 1603437.

Additionally, interested parties may listen to a taped replay of the entire conference call commencing two hours after the call's completion on August 5, 2021. This replay will run through August 12, 2021. The access number for a taped replay of the conference call is (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 using the following conference ID number: 10158473. There will also be a webcast of the conference call accessible on the Company's investor relations website at investors.playaresorts.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

For additional information visit investors.playaresorts.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL36530&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playa-hotels--resorts-nv-announces-dates-for-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301327955.html

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC

