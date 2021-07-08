PR Newswire

BELOIT, Wis., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CST (10:00 am EST) on Thursday, July 29, 2021. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 1844651# when prompted.

A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10158257#. Both will be accessible for three months after the earnings conference call.

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

Regal is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-beloit-corporation-to-hold-second-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-july-29-2021-301327978.html

SOURCE Regal Beloit Corporation