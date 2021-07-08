The stock of AT&T (NYSE:T, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.1474 per share and the market cap of $201 billion, AT&T stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for AT&T is shown in the chart below.

Because AT&T is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. AT&T has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is worse than 87% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of AT&T at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AT&T is poor. This is the debt and cash of AT&T over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. AT&T has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $172.9 billion and loss of $0.35 a share. Its operating margin of 14.65% better than 67% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks AT&T’s profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of AT&T over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of AT&T is -2.7%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.5%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AT&T’s ROIC is -4.48 while its WACC came in at 5.38. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AT&T is shown below:

In conclusion, The stock of AT&T (NYSE:T, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about AT&T stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

