Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" List in 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cintas Corporation is pleased to announce that it has ranked sixth on the 2021 Selling+Power+50+Best+Companies+to+Sell+For+list. In 2021, Cintas moved up one place from its 2020 ranking of No. 7. Cintas has continued its steady climb on Selling Power’s list, rising from No. 27 in 2013. This is the 21st consecutive year the ranking has been published by Selling+Power, and the 16th straight year Cintas has earned a place on the industry publication’s list.

“Cintas has a very long history of training and developing successful sales representatives who then go on to long, fruitful careers across our organization,” said Wendy May, Cintas Senior Vice President of Sales. “We have developed a culture here that is central to our employee-partners and their ability provide valuable products and caring service to our million-plus customers. We’re so proud to once again be recognized by Selling Power for the success of our sales employee-partners.”

Selling Powermagazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner says, “The companies who earned a spot on this year’s list have truly world-class sales organizations,” says Gschwandtner. “In addition to providing superior onboarding and ongoing sales training, they quickly pivoted their strategy to give their sales reps the tools and skills they needed to succeed in today’s digital, remote selling environment.”

To assemble this year’s 50 Best list Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across four main categories:

  • Compensation and benefits
  • Sales culture
  • Onboarding and sales enablement strategies
  • Sales training and coaching

Companies were ranked in each of the categories above to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. Almost all the companies featured on the list invested in and offered thorough training specific to virtual selling in response to the pandemic. The list encompasses companies of all sizes – with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

The full ranking of Selling Power’s 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2021 can be viewed here: https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F35RmLi1.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity Enewsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top business executives. Selling Power is a media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sales30conf.com), which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For additional information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sellingpower.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005042/en/

