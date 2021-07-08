Winnebago Industries Announces Jil Littlejohn Bostick as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Winnebago Industries Announces Jil Littlejohn Bostick as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Littlejohn Bostick will be responsible for advancing DEI programs and initiatives

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, announced today that effective July 12, 2021, Jil Littlejohn Bostick will be joining Winnebago Industries as Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. In this newly created role, Littlejohn Bostick will partner with key stakeholders to advance DEI programs and initiatives at Winnebago Industries and will lead the execution of the overall DEI strategy and roadmap. Littlejohn Bostick will report directly to Winnebago Industries Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate Responsibility & President, Winnebago Industries Foundation Stacy Bogart.

Littlejohn Bostick will join Winnebago Industries after more than 20 years of corporate and non-profit leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the Director of Inclusion and Diversity at Hubbell Incorporated, an international electronic products manufacturer. During her time there, Littlejohn Bostick developed an integrated DEI strategy that enabled leaders to build inclusive teams and environments. Prior to that, she served as the youngest member of Greenville, South Carolina’s City Council and the first female President and CEO of the Urban League of the Upstate. She has also worked as the Executive Director & CEO for the YWCA of Greenville.

Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe commented, “We are very excited to welcome Jil, an experienced and accomplished DEI Leader, to our Winnebago Industries team. As a company, we remain committed to living our core values and building a culture that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion. Over the past several years, we have made great progress accelerating the actions necessary to building a stronger, inclusive culture and we look forward to Jil continuing that momentum as we move forward in our DEI journey.”

Winnebago Industries has continued to advance its DEI strategic framework at all levels with recent board of director appointments, leadership training, inclusion surveys, focus groups and signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion commitment.

Bogart commented, “Littlejohn Bostick has an impressive track record of building inclusive teams and environments. While at Winnebago Industries, she will champion awareness, understanding, allyship, and advocacy across the organization and work closely with the corporate responsibility team on community partnerships. We look forward to the collective action she will lead on our Winnebago Industries team.”

Littlejohn Bostick studied Cross Cultural Communications at the University of Seville in Spain before going on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in Intercultural Business at Wofford College. She earned her MBA from Webster University.

About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Sam Jefson – Public Relations Specialist – 641-585-6803 - [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e33246d0-da78-46a7-8f57-224dc5948981

ti?nf=ODI3NzQzMyM0Mjg4NzUwIzIwMDU3ODQ=
fd1e1753-d62b-4f0e-801d-7d45c0ed0e80

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment