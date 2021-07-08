Logo
Lumos Diagnostics Raises $63M AUD in ASX IPO

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rapid, point-of-care (POC) diagnostics company, Lumos+Diagnostics, today announced it has been admitted to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with trading commencing on July 5 after raising $63 million AUD in an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Lumos is a fully integrated developer and manufacturer of custom POC diagnostic tests, with corporate head offices in Melbourne, Australia and U.S. based R&D, commercial operations and manufacturing in both Florida and California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005318/en/

21-0705_ASX_LDX.jpg

Lumos Diagnostics' Australia Securities Exchange (ASX) certificate. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The IPO received strong participation from top tier institutional funds as well as additional support from existing investors including Australian Unity, Perennial, Soul Pattinson and Ellerston.

“Lumos Diagnostics has established a strong foundation for growth since the company’s inception. Additional funds will facilitate the continued expansion and commercialization of our suite of rapid diagnostic products that have the potential to transform point of care diagnostics for the benefit of clinicians, patients and the health system as a whole,” said Lumos Diagnostics CEO Rob Sambursky, MD.

Lumos was founded in 2015 by Planet Innovation, a leading Australian health technology and commercialization business, and expanded in 2019 when it merged with Florida-based Rapid Pathogen Screening.

The company’s lead branded diagnostic products are FebriDx®, a fingerstick test that aids in the clinical identification of patients with bacterial and viral respiratory infections, which has received regulatory approval in Europe, Canada and Australia and is under FDA review in the United States, and CoviDx™, a CE-marked COVID-19 antigen test.

Lumos has a pipeline of complementary diagnostics that will leverage similar distribution channels as its existing commercially available tests – subject to successful development and receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. In addition, it is intended that these tests will leverage Lumos’ proprietary family of readers, potentially offering a pathway to future at-home testing solutions.

The funds raised under the offer will be used to support Lumos’ growth strategy and future commercial opportunities. This includes infrastructure and capacity expansion; sales and marketing; pipeline and technology development; regulatory, clinical and quality team expansion; working capital; and to meet the costs of the offer.

About Lumos Diagnostics

Lumos Diagnostics specializes in rapid, cost-effective and complete point-of-care (POC) diagnostic test solutions to help healthcare professionals more accurately diagnose and manage medical conditions. Lumos offers customized assay development and manufacturing services for POC tests and proprietary digital reader platforms. Lumos also directly develops, manufactures and commercializes novel Lumos-branded POC tests that target infectious and inflammatory diseases.

For more information on Lumos Diagnostics, visit lumosdiagnostics.com, and for more information on FebriDx®, visit febridx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including references to forecasts. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond Lumos' control and speak only as of the date of this announcement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Important Notices

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005318r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005318/en/

