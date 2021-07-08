Logo
Cushman & Wakefield Releases 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, today released its annual Corporate+Social+Responsibility+%28CSR%29+Report covering the firm’s efforts and progress across key areas of environmental, social and governance (ESG) for the fiscal year 2020.

“I’m pleased to introduce our 2020 CSR Report, which shows how we led the way for our many stakeholders through the pandemic during one of the most challenging years our industry has experienced – from our frontline workers whose courage and diligence kept buildings safe and operational, to the COVID-19 recovery readiness insights and services we delivered to clients,” said Brett White, Executive Chairman & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield. “In 2021, we look forward to continuing to make an impact by setting ambitious sustainability targets aligned with climate science that will make a meaningful contribution to a sustainable future.”

Some of the firm’s 2020 CSR highlights include the following:

  • Committed $5 million to support employees impacted by COVID-19, with more than 5,000 grants distributed in over 20 countries as of June 2021 through the firm's Global Employee Assistance Fund
  • Produced 2,800+ research reports and insights, including thought leadership on COVID-19 recovery readiness
  • Welcomed first Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Nadine Augusta
  • Named a Best Employer for Women by Forbes
  • Continued focus on building a more gender equal workplace: Women represent 42% of people managers, 40% of new hires, 39% of total workforce and 33% of the Board of Directors
  • Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign
  • Received ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • Between 2019 and 2020, achieved:
    • 1.1% absolute reduction in scope 1 and 2 (market-based) greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions
    • 2.5% absolute reduction in scope 3 GHG emissions
    • 14% reduction in total scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions per million square feet of office space
  • 92% of employees completed Global Code of Business Conduct training

The firm conducted a materiality assessment to determine the focus of the report and to inform its path forward to enhance future management and disclosure of ESG topics. Overall, Business Ethics and Integrity ranked highest among all stakeholder groups, and Innovation and Technology was ranked highly by all. Employees ranked social topics like diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and wellbeing as very important, while clients emphasized environmental topics. Further details can be found in the report.

“Our people across the firm came together in a tremendous way in 2020 and we’re proud to highlight their accomplishments in our CSR Report,” said Michelle MacKay, Chief Operating Officer of Cushman & Wakefield. “As we celebrate our progress across ESG topics, we’re also looking ahead. Our path forward is rooted in strategic decisions that will create sustainable, long-term change in our firm and industry while remaining true to what’s important to our business and clients.”

The 2020 CSR Report serves as Cushman & Wakefield’s Communication on Progress for the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, and demonstrates the firm’s commitment to six UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since 2018, the firm has aligned its strategies and operations with the UNGC’s ten principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The report is prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: Core option and contains disclosures recommended in the Real Estate Services standards that were developed by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

Download Cushman+%26amp%3B+Wakefield%26rsquo%3Bs+2020+CSR+Report.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow %40CushWake on Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005585r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005585/en/

