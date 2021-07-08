Electrolux to acquire French service provider La Compagnie du SAV (CSAV)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Electrolux to acquire French service provider La Compagnie du SAV (CSAV)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the acquisition Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, strengthens its service network in France and underlines its commitment to drive circularity and the repairability of appliances.

Electrolux today announced it has agreed to acquire La Compagnie du SAV (CSAV), the main French independent service provider (ISP) specialized in repairing domestic appliances. The acquisition is fully in line with the Electrolux Group strategy to offer outstanding experiences to consumers, ensuring they get the most out of their appliances during the complete lifecycle of the product.

"With this acquisition we further strengthen our service network in France allowing us to meet the growing market demand in the after-sales service area in the best possible way. I'm confident that this in turn will elevate consumer satisfaction and brand loyalty to a new level", said Chris Braam, Senior Vice President Sales & Services Electrolux in Europe.

The acquisition also underlines the strong commitment of Electrolux to drive circularity and the repairability of appliances. The transition towards a circular economy is a key project of the French government and a fundamental part of the European Green Deal. The European Green Deal is a set of policy initiatives by the European Commission with the overarching aim of making Europe climate neutral by 2050.

"Our ambition as a global leader in sustainability is to maximize the life of our appliances while offering consumers dedicated, high-quality and fast-responding services whenever they need it. This acquisition is an important step in our service strategy and our commitment to drive the circularity of our products", explained Pierre Perron, CEO of Electrolux France. "La Compagnie du SAV is a well-established company in the market, and we are very happy to welcome our new colleagues to the Electrolux family", he added.

CSAV will be part of the Electrolux Group as from July 8th, 2021 but will continue to fully operate as an independent entity, offering multi-brand services. In a fragmented market, CSAV is a leading French service provider that covers the entire country, offering to consumers comprehensive, integrated, and innovative support and repair services. With almost two million appliances repaired and serviced since 2012, CSAV draws on extensive experience in the field of domestic appliances. The company is headquartered in Lisses, south of Paris, and employs around 200 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to around EUR 25 million.

Laurent Falconieri, Managing Director of CSAV, added: "We are looking forward to become part of the Electrolux Group. The acquisition offers CSAV great opportunities to continue growing in the after-sales service business. It is also a strong recognition of our teams and expertise in delivering high-quality services. We are convinced that we will make lasting contributions to Electrolux's ambition in the field of circularity and repairability of appliances and I am proud for all employees who are part of our company".

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-to-acquire-french-service-provider-la-compagnie-du-sav--csav-,c3381581

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO36610&sd=2021-07-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-to-acquire-french-service-provider-la-compagnie-du-sav-csav-301327997.html

SOURCE Electrolux

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO36610&Transmission_Id=202107081004PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO36610&DateId=20210708
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment