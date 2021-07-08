Logo
HAVN Life Signs Exclusive Supply Agreement With Cube Psytech

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Company will supply naturally-derived psilocybin for the development of psilocybin microdosing health products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN) (OTC PINK:HAVLF) (FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds and the development of natural healthcare products, is announcing a new supply agreement with Cube Psytech, a biopharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on sustainable, natural medicine that is developing a proprietary line of psilocybin microdosing health products with functional and psychedelic mushrooms.

Based in Vancouver, Cube Psytech is currently raising funds for the construction and development of a Health Canada approved CGMP facility, as well as a research and development lab for product development. This agreement with Cube Psytech further adds to HAVN Life's growing list of supply partners, leveraging the Company's mushroom cultivation and production operations in Jamaica as a robust revenue stream.

"We are very happy to add Cube Psytech to our list of supply partners," says HAVN Life CEO, Tim Moore. "We've been working tirelessly to build out a full-fledged supply chain out of our facility in Jamaica as we continue to see demand for naturally derived psilocybin products. We are ready and willing to meet this demand," he adds.

"We're excited to build this relationship with HAVN Life," says Cube Psytech CEO and Co-Founder Erick Factor. "We have been looking to secure a safe and standardized supply of psilocybin for the development of our products. We feel that HAVN Life is the ideal partner to fulfil this requirement," he adds.

The agreement and supply of psilocybin to Cube Psytech will be in compliance with Health Canada guidelines.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore
Chief Executive Officer

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: [email protected] 604 687-7130
Media: [email protected] 647 896-8078

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654595/HAVN-Life-Signs-Exclusive-Supply-Agreement-With-Cube-Psytech

img.ashx?id=654595

