Chemesis International Inc. Announces Sales & Marketing Partnership with Cannaballers

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

A robust product portfolio that includes 5 CBD brands that are known nationally across the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FSE:CWAB) is pleased to announce it has signed a sales and marketing partnership (the "Partnership") with Cannaballers, an elite team of experienced CPG professionals.

The partnership with Cannaballers allows Chemesis to bring the revolutionary VICKI AI CBD platform to market more effectively. The Cannaballers team will work to develop a marketing program that leverages the technology within the VICKI. The program will begin with a variety of product sets and placement locations, to collect and analyze data, and to build a roadmap for scaling the roll-out of the VICKI platform.

President Josh Rosenberg commented, "This data will allow the Chemesis to deploy its machines with data driven insights based on consumer preferences. These insights are key to the success of any deployment, the data will be used to tweak all VICKI placements to ensure the highest possible return on investment. The Partnership is great for both sides as it gives retailers the help they need to manage or enter the category, distributors to receive automated replenishment orders and data patterns, and consumers who enjoy the education, interaction, premium content, and time saving benefits offered by the VICKI AI platform."

Cannaballers strong presence in the fitness industry aligns with Chemesis' target verticals - fitness, healthcare, and high-traffic retail. Additionally, Cannaballers has access to a wide portfolio of retail chains enabling the program to expand to new test locations and demographics. This allows a greater variety of channels to identify and match the right products to the right locations, while building a rich database of consumer and sales information in the process.

"With the challenges facing traditional retail, exacerbated by Covid, and labor shortages, the 'unattended space' of autonomous retail is the way forward for an in-demand, yet unmanageable product category with a typical shrink rate north of 40%," said Melissa Loomis, Chief Officer of Supply Chain, for Cannaballers Sales & Marketing.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors
Josh Rosenberg
President

About Cannaballers Inc.
Cannaballers Sales & Marketing is an elite team of experienced CPG professionals and consultants in the CBD industry. Cannaballers seasoned team of veteran sales, distribution, and marketing leaders work in tandem with an extensive network of national broker partners, representing access to most retail chains as well as independent retail opportunities across all channels of trade. Cannaballers also helps companies cut through the noise to turbocharge their impact and brand awareness with celebrity and influencer marketing.

About Chemesis International Inc.:
Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

Investor Relations:
[email protected]
1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE: Chemesis International Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654629/Chemesis-International-Inc-Announces-Sales-Marketing-Partnership-with-Cannaballers

img.ashx?id=654629

