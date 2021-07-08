Alpha Esports Tech Shows Strong User Growth Through Its Global GaaS Services

The Company continues to onboard clients to GaaS, allowing for user acquisition opportunity across the globe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Alpha Esports Tech Inc. (CSE:ALPA)(FSE:5NP)(OTC PINK:APETF), ("Alpha" or the "Company") is providing an update on the launch of it's Gaming as a Service ("GaaS") software. GaaS allows organizations to easily increase their foothold within the esports space, as the Company creates, operates, and manages esports contests and tournaments on it's online platform, GamerzArena. Ultimately, GaaS allows the Company to access large and new user bases, and allows the partnering organization to enter into the esports sector, while also earning a revenue share through sponsorships and user acquisition.

"There are many organizations across the world that want to capitalize on the growing esports industry, but simply do not have the resources or capabilities at this time," said interim CEO, Matthew Schmidt. "Through GaaS, we are able to target new user bases for GamerzArena by partnering with large organizations and we also offer incentives to these organizations through revenue splits for user acquisition and sponsorships."

Most recently, the Company has launched www.circuit.gg in partnership with Irony Inc. in India, a community first esports platform that is targeting Indian gamers. Before the launch, the Company and Irony completed a three month beta, including a Free Fire tournament in March 2021 that saw participation from over two hundred teams and saw the Company's userbase grow by more than 2000. With the official launch of www.circuit.gg, the Company anticipates a significant increase to it's userbase in India.

"The Gaming as a Service model offered by Alpha serves as a win-win partnership, which allows us to cater to India's gaming community with the customized platform, share revenues with Alpha, and both organizations grow their community of users," said Tushaar Garg, co-founder of Irony Inc.

"One of the best things about working with Alpha has been the customizable options offered by their GaaS model," said Ankit Bhatia, co-founder of Irony Inc. "We always intended to deploy Circuit as a community first platform and to that purpose, the GamerzArena platform has been a breeze to work with."

The Company also recently launched www.compete.gamerzarena.com in partnership with Devil's Child Management, an esports management and advisory firm in London. DCM has a large network of esports. entertainment, influencers and sports talent at their disposal, allowing Alpha to leverage further partnerships and user acquisition.

"The Alpha team is great and forward thinking," said Pat Nelson, Managing Director of Devil's Child Management. "They have created an innovative solution that we are excited to colloaborate on and work with our network of clients. Gaming as a Service helped us save costs on building our own platform and allowed us to focus on building unique partnerships in the esports space."

About Alpha Esports Tech Inc.

Alpha Esports Tech Inc. is a technology company that focuses on emerging industries in esports, mobile gaming, ecommerce and other high growth opportunities. Through a strong portfolio of technology assets and products such as GamerzArena, Alpha Esports Tech brings a unique mass-appeal focus to modern gaming platforms. Learn more at: www.alphatech.inc

