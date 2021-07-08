Logo
Montefiore Health System and Humana Sign Multi-Year Agreement Offering In-Network Coverage for Medicare Advantage Members

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Montefiore+Health+System, one of New York’s premier academic health systems, and leading health and well-being company Humana+Inc. (NYSE: HUM), have signed a multi-year agreement that gives Humana Medicare Advantage members in-network access to Montefiore Health System.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005594/en/

The agreement, which became effective July 1, includes Montefiore Health System’s 10 hospitals, more than 200 outpatient sites and approximately 4,000 physicians and 5,450 nurses across the Bronx, Westchester, and the Hudson Valley.

“We’re excited to team with Montefiore to significantly expand the number of high-quality health care facilities and practitioners available to our current and future members,” said Julie Mascari, Humana’s Northeast Region Medicare President. “Montefiore has a 25-plus year track record of improving population health and, together, we will look for ways to continue to improve the health and well-being of our growing Medicare population, as well as the community at large.”

“Humana’s national reputation as an insurance company is focused on improving the health and well-being of the people they serve. This aligns with our work -- day in and day out -- to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Stephen Rosenthal, Senior Vice President, Population Health Management for the Montefiore Health System. “This is the initial opportunity for our communities to have access to coverage through Humana, and we look forward to working together to ensure access to high quality care for those we serve, together.”

About Montefiore Health System

Montefiore Health System is one of New York’s premier academic health systems and is a recognized leader in providing exceptional quality and personalized, accountable care to approximately three million people in communities across the Bronx, Westchester and the Hudson Valley. It is comprised of 10 hospitals, including the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital and more than 200 outpatient ambulatory care sites. The advanced clinical and translational research at its medical school, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, directly informs patient care and improves outcomes. From the Montefiore-Einstein Centers of Excellence in cancer, cardiology and vascular care, pediatrics, and transplantation, to its preeminent school-based health program, Montefiore is a fully integrated healthcare delivery system providing coordinated, comprehensive care to patients and their families. For more information please visit www.montefiore.org. Follow us on Twitter and view us on Facebook and YouTube.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Other providers are available in the Humana network. The provider may also contract with other Plans.

Y0040_GCHL9HHEN_C

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005594r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005594/en/

