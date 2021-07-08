Logo
Dynatronics Corporation Announces Promotion of Sarah Rome-Mealman to Vice President of Marketing

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rome-Mealman, a veteran industry leader, chosen to lead the company's initiatives in product strategy, research and development requirements, and manufacturing coordination for new and emerging products

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that Sarah Rome-Mealman was promoted to Vice President of Marketing. Ms. Rome-Mealman's 13 years of marketing and product innovation experience in medical device and technologies companies includes progressively expanding marketing product management roles at Rochester Medical, Teleflex, Medtronic, and Laborie/Cogentix Medical.

Ms. Rome-Mealman joined Dynatronics in September 2020 as Director of Product Marketing, and has been a key contributor to the company's business transformation. She led the launch of two successful differentiated new Hausmann table products focused on higher-margin growth markets in early 2021, and has been instrumental in the company's "three brands, one company" internal and external rebranding. Her expertise in developing strategic marketing plans and leveraging relationships with existing and new dealers are expected to accelerate Dynatronics' positive momentum in sales and margins.

"Sarah's ability and commitment to quickly and efficiently embrace our vision and implement change has been instrumental to advancing our business and product portfolio optimization strategic actions announced in April 2021. We are pleased to announce this well-deserved promotion, which is key to building a foundation consistent with our objectives to accelerate our growth in existing and adjacent markets," said John Krier, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatronics.

"I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dynatronics leadership, the Board of Directors, and the passionate employees at Dynatronics to build a world-class marketing platform that can support growth and create value for all of our stakeholders," said Sarah Rome-Mealman.

Ms. Rome-Mealman will continue to operate from the company's principal executive offices in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Dynatronics Corporation
Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
[email protected]

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
(516) 419-9915
[email protected]

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com.

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654678/Dynatronics-Corporation-Announces-Promotion-of-Sarah-Rome-Mealman-to-Vice-President-of-Marketing

img.ashx?id=654678

