Resource Label Group acquired by Ares Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Resource Label Group, LLC (“Resource Label”), a full service provider of pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC technology for the packaging industry announced today the completion of a merger agreement with funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (“Ares”). Resource Label was previously a portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital and TPG Growth.

“Ares is the right partner at the right time. Joining with Ares is an exciting change for our customers and team members as we move to accelerate growth and expand the RLG family,” said Mike Apperson, President and CEO of Resource Label Group. “Ares brings a wealth of resources and expertise that will further enhance the value and solutions we provide our customers. Our team is energized by the opportunity ahead of us.”

Resource Label Group’s executive management team, led by Apperson, will continue to guide the company with a clear emphasis on growth and building additional capabilities in the label and packaging sector. Resource Label recently completed its 19th acquisition in May 2021 and now operates nineteen key manufacturing locations in North America.

“We’re excited to partner with Resource Label Group, an innovator and leader in one of the most attractive segments within the packaging industry,” stated Natasha Li, Partner in the Ares Private Equity Group. “We believe that the business is poised for strong organic and inorganic growth due to its value proposition to its customers, its thoughtful business diversification and strong management team. We look forward to supporting Mike and the team in executing on a compelling growth strategy.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Resource Label Group, LLC

Resource Label Group, LLC is a leading pressure sensitive label, shrink sleeve and RFID/NFC manufacturer with diverse product offerings for the food, beverage, chemical, household products, personal care, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and technology industries. With nineteen manufacturing locations across the U.S. and Canada, Resource Label Group, LLC provides national leadership and scale to deliver capabilities, technologies, systems and creative solutions that customers require.

Headquartered in Franklin, TN, Resource Label Group, LLC employs over 1400 associates in the U.S. and Canada. For additional information, visit www.resourcelabel.com.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, including the acquisition of Landmark Partners, which closed June 2, 2021, and the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $239 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005630r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005630/en/

