Interra Copper Corp. Welcomes Oliver Foeste as CFO

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(

FRA:3MX, Financial) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has hired Mr. Oliver Foeste as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, following the departure of Mr. Jamie Lewin.

Mr. Foeste is the founder and Managing Partner of Invictus Accounting Group and brings over 10 years of financial reporting and executive experience across numerous industries including junior exploration and mining companies. Previously, Mr. Foeste has held senior management and executive positions in multinational and small capitalization companies listed in Canada and the United States.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Lewin for his dedicated service. Mr. Lewin has resigned as of June 30, 2021 but will assist in the orderly transition over the next 30 days.

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 1,800,000 options exercisable for five years at $0.22 to the Company's two recently appointed directors and to Mr. Foeste, in accordance with the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and subject to vesting over a period of 18 months.

ON BEHALF OF INTERRA COPPER CORP.

David McMillan
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: [email protected]
Telephone: +1-604-588-2110
Website: https://interracopper.com

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previous operated open pit Kemess Mine and the currently operating open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "intends", "estimates", "envisages", "potential", "possible", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

SOURCE: Interra Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654686/Interra-Copper-Corp-Welcomes-Oliver-Foeste-as-CFO

