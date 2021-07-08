Wells Fargo Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wells Fargo Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Bei Ling will join the company on Oct. 1 as head of Human Resources. She will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005635/en/

Headshot_810x455.jpg

Headshot of Bei Ling (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Ling joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase, where she was most recently managing director and global head of Talent Development and Total Rewards. In this capacity, Ling was accountable for driving strategy and implementation across multiple global functions, including leadership development and succession planning, learning, career development, compensation, benefits, and workforce data and analytics. At the same time, Ling also served as head of Human Resources for the Commercial Bank, leading end-to-end human capital strategy and programs for the business.

At Wells Fargo, Ling will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital strategy.

“Bei is an accomplished human resources leader with a deep commitment to the employee experience,” Scharf said. “She will work closely with me and the Operating Committee to build a world-class culture and foster an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent.”

During her eight years at JPMorgan Chase, Ling led a number of enterprisewide transformation initiatives. She built out capabilities for Human Resources, including the regulatory and control function and workforce analytics team. She also led the adoption of a compensation framework with stronger linkage to performance and accountability. Most recently, she helped redefine the company’s talent strategy with a greater emphasis on being employee-centric and digitally enabled. A strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DE&I, Ling was also actively engaged in a variety of DE&I initiatives, including co-chairing the company’s Asian Executive Forum.

Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Ling served as deputy head of Human Resources at PNC Financial Services. At PNC, she led a number of large-scale HR initiatives, including the merger of PNC and National City and a redesign of the bank’s talent programs. Ling also co-chaired PNC’s Management Committee. Prior to this, Ling worked at Merrill Lynch in both Human Resources and Global Finance.

A graduate of Beijing University in China, Ling earned her master’s degree in business administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. She is currently a board member of the Financial Health Network and International House.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210708005635r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005635/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment