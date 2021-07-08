Harris Williams Advises Neighborly on its Pending Sale to KKR

Harris+Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Neighborly, a portfolio company of funds managed by Harvest Partners, LP (Harvest Partners), on its pending sale to KKR. Neighborly is the premier residential service provider focused on providing all the services that consumers need to repair, maintain and enhance their property. The transaction is being led by John+Neuner, Brent+Spiller, Trey Shehan, and Christian Brumbaugh of the Harris Williams Consumer+Group and Taylor+Morris and Pete+Morgan of the firm’s Business+Services+Group.

“This is the fourth time we have worked with the Neighborly team and it has been exciting to see the continued growth and evolution of the business into one of the largest global home services companies,” said John Neuner, a managing director at Harris Williams. “The company thrived under Harvest Partners’ ownership, and we are excited to have found a new partner for Neighborly in KKR that shares management’s vision and passion to ‘Own The Home’ by providing all the services that a home owner needs.”

“Investors remain focused on the home services sector because of its strong fundamental demand drivers across economic environments, the increasing focus of today’s consumers on maintaining and enhancing their home, and the opportunity for larger platforms of scale to differentiate in a fragmented market,” said Brent Spiller, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We expect those fundamentals to continue to drive a very active and dynamic M&A market within the home services sector going forward.”

Neighborly is a leading home services franchisor of 28 brands and more than 4,800 franchises collectively serving more than 10 million customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada.

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established New York-based private equity firm that focuses on investments in middle market companies in the business services and industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software industries. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' 40 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities.

Harris+Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business+Services+Group%26rsquo%3Bs section of the Harris Williams website.

