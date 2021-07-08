American Battery Metals Corporation Provides Pilot Plant Update

Mass Grading Permit Approved

Final Permit Application Anticipated Prior to Beginning Construction to be Submitted Imminently

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned lithium-ion battery recycling technology and advanced battery metal extraction company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, which is in the process of changing its name to American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), confirmed that their mass grading permit for their Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant was approved by the City of Fernley, Nevada marking another step closer to the start of construction.

"Progress continues on our Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Pilot Plant with the approval of our mass grading permit," said American Battery Technology Company Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole. "The final step prior to site construction work is the submission and approval of the core/shell building permit. We believe we will be prepared to submit the core/shell building permit next week."

The Company is working with its design-build general contractor Miles Construction and architectural firm BJG Inc. on the design and construction of the plant and storage facility. The Pilot Plant totals approximately 100,000 square feet of building space, including a 60,000 square foot production space, space for a development center with laboratories and offices, and a warehouse. The Pilot Plant production space will be built in two phases, 30,000 square feet at first, then another 30,000 square feet in the second phase.

"Once our core/shell building permit is approved, we will commence grading at the site," said American Battery Technology Company Lead Construction Manager Chuck Leber. "Timing will be dependent on the review and approval process by the city."

As ABTC prepares to begin onsite construction of the Pilot Plant, a new webpage is being added to the company website aimed at providing current updates on the progress of the site work, building construction, equipment installation, system commissioning, and start of commercial operations over the coming months.

About American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Technology Companyis uniquely positioned to supply battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, battery metal extraction technology, and primary resources. The Company issued a public statement outlining its principled approach to executing its ambitious business plan.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that increases production of primary metals used in the batteries that power electric cars, grid storage applications, and consumer electronics and tools. The green platform creates a circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the development timelines and economics for ABTC recycling projects including the development of its initial or subsequent recycling facilities or any lithium-ion mining projects, and the potential results of such efforts, and the effects on timing of such projects, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

