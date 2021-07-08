Logo
Usha Resources Appoints Adrian Smith as Advisor

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (

TSXV:USHA, Financial) (OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that Adrian Smith, P.Geo., has joined the Company as an advisor.

Mr. Smith is presently CEO of ArcPacific Resources Corp. and President and Director at M3 Metals Corp. Mr. Smith is a professional geologist with over a decade of experience in the capital markets and mineral exploration and development sector. He has successfully executed multiple exploration programs and corporate strategies, including the acquisition, development and optioning of the Mohave Gold project in Arizona, USA during his time as CEO of M3 Metals.

Mr. Smith will assist in the development of USHA's Lost Basin gold-copper project in Mohave County, Arizona and in the assessment of potential base and battery metals acquisition targets.

Deepak Varshney, CEO of USHA, commented, "we are delighted to have Adrian join our team. Adrian brings a wealth of technical, corporate and capital experience which we look forward to drawing on as USHA continues to evolve as an exploration and development Company."

About Usha Resources Ltd.

Usha Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Usha is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Northwest Ontario, Canada and the Lost Basin Gold Mining District in Mohave County, Arizona, USA. Usha increases shareholder value through the acquisition and exploration of quality precious and base metal properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Usha's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

We seek Safe Harbor.

USHA RESOURCES LTD.

"Deepak Varshney" CEO and Director

For more information, please phone 778-899-1780, email [email protected] or visit www.usharesources.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release may include "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on any of its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Usha Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654703/Usha-Resources-Appoints-Adrian-Smith-as-Advisor

img.ashx?id=654703

