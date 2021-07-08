Logo
Aristocrat Gaming™ Breaks Ground on New Facility in Tulsa

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., July 8, 2021

TULSA, Okla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Further illustrating its long-term commitment to the Tulsa, Okla. community and the Oklahoma gaming industry, Aristocrat Gaming™ has broken ground on a new 137,500 sq ft facility. The company's new Tulsa Operations Center will offer a consolidated campus for the 300 employees of VGT Class II Innovations by Aristocrat Gaming and will house light manufacturing, a warehouse, and office space.

PHOTOS: Click to download high-res photos
VIDEO: Click to download video from the groundbreaking
INTERACTIVE: Click to view interactive press release

"This is more than a groundbreaking – it's a celebration of our employees, our community, and our industry," VGT President James Starr said. "As employees, we live here, we work here, and we want to see Tulsa succeed, not just for today; we want to be generational partners, and this new facility will allow us to continue to serve our customers even better."

Aristocrat President of Americas & EMEA Hector Fernandez said, "We are doubling down on our commitment to Tulsa as our host community, to Oklahoma, and the community of customers we serve across the state. That is why we are making this 10-year commitment that will lead the community into the future. Oklahoma is important to us as a company, and we are committed to helping our customers and our employees succeed."

"We're thrilled Aristocrat, a global leader in gaming technology, innovation, manufacturing and distribution, is expanding its presence in Tulsa," said Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber. "We're proud to partner with them as they make significant investments in their company and northeast Oklahoma."

Also appearing at the event were Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan and Aristocrat Gaming SVP Customer Order Execution Deanne McKissick.

The new campus will be located at 15336 E Admiral Place South in Tulsa and will be comprised of a warehouse/production space of 112,500 square feet and office space of 25,000 square feet. The project is underway, and the warehouse is expected to be completed this winter. The office space is expected to open Spring 2022.

Metro Construction Services is the general contractor and JSA Architects is serving as architects.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:
Meghan Sleik, [email protected]
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

Aristocrat_VGT_Tulsa_Groundbreaking_2.jpg

Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA36314&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-breaks-ground-on-new-facility-in-tulsa-301328105.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA36314&Transmission_Id=202107081151PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA36314&DateId=20210708
