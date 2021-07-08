Logo
Jeep® Brand Reveals First Images of All-new Electrified 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 08, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 8, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, during Stellantis EV Day 2021, the Jeep® brand revealed the first images of its all-new 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid.

2022_Jeep_Grand_Cherokee_4xe.jpg

The fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, which over the past 30 years has become the most awarded SUV in history, earning countless industry accolades and achieving more than 7 million in global sales, will be officially unveiled at the 2021 New York International Auto Show and will include the full range of the Grand Cherokee lineup.

The introduction of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is another step toward expanding electrification and strengthening the Jeep brand's vision of "Zero Emission, 100% Freedom" in a year in which the Jeep brand celebrates 80 years of achievements and innovations.

Jeep Brand
Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Jeep brand: www.jeep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep
Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep
Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep
YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

-###-

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE35860&sd=2021-07-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeep-brand-reveals-first-images-of-all-new-electrified-2022-jeep-grand-cherokee-4xe-301327462.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE35860&Transmission_Id=202107081100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE35860&DateId=20210708
