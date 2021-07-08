Solitario Zinc Reports That Exploration Work Has Commenced on the Lik Zinc Project, Alaska

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. (" Solitario ") (NYSE American:XPL); (TSX:SLR ) is pleased to announce that exploration work has commenced on the Lik zinc project in Alaska. Joint Venture partners Solitario (50%) and Teck American Incorporated (50%), a wholly owned subsidiary of Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), recently approved a jointly funded budget for the 2021 work program that consists of surface geochemical sampling, induced polarization ("IP") geophysics, and at least 2,000 feet of core drilling to test new exploration concepts and expand resources. Teck is one of the world's largest producers of mined zinc.

The Lik project hosts a potentially open-pitable Indicated Resource of 17.3 million tonnes grading 12.0% zinc equivalent and an additional 2.9 million tonnes of Inferred Resource grading 12.1% zinc-equivalent. Potentially underground mineable mineralization also occurs on the property. The project is situated approximately 14 miles northwest of Teck's operating Red Dog mine, one of the world's largest, highest grade and lowest cost zinc mines.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, commented, "This is clearly an exciting new phase in the advancement of the Lik project, including the first exploration drilling program in ten years. It comes at a time of increased zinc demand and elevated zinc prices. The drilling program is focused on expanding the Lik resource in three different areas of the existing deposit, while the surface work targets potential new mineralization on trend to the northeast of the Lik deposit."

To take full advantage of Teck's thirty-five years of successful exploration and operational experience in the world-class Red Dog mining district, Solitario and Teck mutually agreed that Teck will act as project operator for the 2021 program. Geochemical sampling has begun with geophysics expected to begin by mid-July. Core drilling is expected to begin in July/August, pending the receipt of final drill permits. The current-year work will consist of the following components:

Systematic geochemical soil sampling over a 2.5-mile trend to the northeast of the Lik deposit expanding recent favorable results.

A geophysical program will consist of a new IP survey and will augment geologic and geochemical data in recently identified prospective areas on trend with Lik to the northeast. IP geophysics have been demonstrated to be very effective in locating zinc mineralization in the Red Dog District.

Core drilling consisting of at least three holes totaling 2,000 feet (650 meters) will test resource expansion potential in three different parts of the currently defined Lik deposit.

The Lik Zinc-Lead Deposit

The Lik deposit is a large sediment-hosted zinc-lead-silver deposit in the Red Dog mining district. As presently defined, the Lik South deposit has a surface footprint of about 3,600 feet long and about 2,000 feet wide. The Lik South deposit remains open down dip. The Lik North deposit has a surface footprint of about 2,300 feet long and about 1,150 feet wide. The Lik North deposit remains open down-dip and to the north. A total of 125,300 feet of drilling in 229 holes has been completed on the Lik property to date.

About Solitario

Solitario is an emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest in the high-grade, open-pitable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.4 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$6.9 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

